AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

Massive commercial expansion plan targets future growth zones around key travel gateways

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is inviting private investment to develop 2,500 rai of land surrounding six major airports, with an estimated project value nearing 30 billion baht.

The initiative aims to transform these areas into new economic hubs and enhance service quality and safety. Pavina Chariyathitipong, Acting President of AOT and Deputy Executive Vice President of Engineering and Construction, announced the AOT Property Showcase: The Six Pillars of Opportunity event.

This event seeks to collaborate with investors to explore business opportunities in commercial spaces around Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports.

The development spans 46 plots, totalling over 2,512 rai, with a projected investment of more than 28.8 billion baht, available for long-term lease agreements of up to 30 years on both leasehold and freehold land.

The investment opportunities include logistics centres, warehouses, hotels, conference centres, shopping malls, hospitals, sports facilities, residential projects, and modern smart cities, all strategically located near major roads and airports and integrated with national infrastructure.

These areas are poised to become new business and tourism hubs, aligning with the government’s vision to position Thailand as an Aviation Hub in Asia.

The project is expected to significantly contribute to establishing a new economic centre across various regions in the country, creating both direct and indirect employment, enhancing the foundational economic value, and improving the competitive capacity of Thai airports globally. AOT owns 73% of the leasehold land from the Treasury Department and the remaining freehold land.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, four plots totalling 548 rai are earmarked for development within the airport’s prime area, close to public transport and major roads. These are ideal for a Medical Hub & Wellness Centre, Convention Hall & Exhibition Centre, Hotel & Residential Area, and a Logistics & Transportation Hub.

Don Mueang Airport features a commercial space of 12,000 square metres with a three-storey parking facility, supporting over 1,000 parking spaces, with plans for hotel and additional parking facility development.

Chiang Mai Airport offers three prime plots totalling 19 rai, located on the Chiang Mai – Hang Dong road, within 13 minutes of the terminal, suitable for a Hotel & Residential Area, Office & Business Centre, or a Commercial & Lifestyle Complex.

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport provides a significant 762 rai plot within the airport vicinity, five minutes from the terminal, ideal for a Hotel & Residential Area, Office & Business Centre, Commercial & Lifestyle Complex, Premium Outlet, or Logistics & Transportation Hub.

Phuket Airport features seven prominent plots totalling 192 rai, close to the main road leading into Phuket city, six minutes from the terminal, supporting diverse development activities such as a Hotel & Residential Area, Convention Hall & Exhibition Centre, or a Medical Hub & Wellness Centre.

Hat Yai Airport offers four main plots and 15 subplots totalling 502 rai, available for development inside and outside the airport, five minutes from the terminal, suitable for a Hotel & Residential Area, Office & Business Centre, Commercial & Lifestyle Complex, or Logistics & Transportation Hub.

Sirot Doungrat, Deputy Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at AOT, stated that rental rates will range from 4 baht to 240 baht per square wah per month. AOT promises necessary infrastructure, flexible business models, and direct facilitation without intermediaries. AOT will also conduct Property Tours to provide potential investors with a comprehensive understanding of the site, projects, and rental rates, fostering informed investment decisions, reported KhaoSod.

