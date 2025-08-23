Chiang Rai airport gets 5.7 billion baht mega upgrade

Plans include an MRO centre to support Thailand’s rise in the global aerospace market

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of Domestic Flights Thailand

Chiang Rai is set to soar with a massive 5.7-billion-baht terminal upgrade aimed at transforming the northern province into Thailand’s next aviation hub.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has greenlit a bold expansion plan for Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport, including the construction of a new passenger terminal to support a dramatic increase in air traffic.

Announced by Airport General Manager Squadron Leader Somchanok Thiemthiabrat, the project is scheduled for completion by 2032. Once finished, it will boost the airport’s handling capacity from 1.9 million to 6 million passengers annually.

“The new terminal is a vital step for Chiang Rai’s development. To reach the 7-million-passenger target within seven years, we’ll need collaboration from all stakeholders.”

Photo courtesy of Chiang Rai Airport Guide

AoT has already hired consultants to begin work on the conceptual design of the terminal. The new facility will be built on the airport’s 753-rai plot, with around 50 rai allocated for a dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre.

Somchanok emphasised that the MRO centre is not only a response to growing regional demand, but also a strategic move to position Thailand as a leader in the aerospace sector.

“China is on track to become the world’s largest air transport market. Thailand’s location and cost competitiveness make it an ideal MRO base.”

He added that the centre will support everything from aircraft maintenance to disassembly, assembly, and full-service repairs, similar to what Singapore currently offers.

Photo courtesy of Dreamstime

The MRO development has already passed its environmental impact assessment and is expected to break ground soon, reported Bangkok Post.

These dual investments, the passenger terminal and the MRO facility, are part of AoT’s wider strategy to transform Chiang Rai into an “Air Metropolis,” a regional aviation gateway poised to fuel economic growth and international connectivity.

“This project is about more than just tourism. It’s about turning Chiang Rai into a logistics, transport and aviation hub.”

