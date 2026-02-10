Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 10, 2026, 3:36 PM
A viral video on Facebook has raised eyebrows online after it appeared to show an election official marking vote tallies behind overlapping score sheets, limiting public visibility during the counting process.

The video, shared by Facebook user นิ้ง เทวราช, captures what seems to be a routine vote count, with score sheets posted on a wooden board.

However, several of these papers are partially covered by others, obstructing the view of certain tally areas. At one point, an official is seen ducking behind the overlapping sheets to write scores, effectively shielding their actions from public view.

This setup quickly drew criticism, particularly as parts of the board remained visibly unused. Observers questioned why the documents could not have been arranged more clearly, especially given the available space.

“The board still had space. Why cover it up like that? Is this another method of cheating?” one commenter wrote.

Others slammed the process as deliberately opaque, suggesting the unusual positioning of the papers may have been intentional.

“Why hide if you’re not doing anything wrong?” asked one user. Another comment sarcastically remarked, “With all that budget, this is the size of the board you use?”

Thai election official writing vote tally behind overlapping papers
Photo via Facebook: นิ้ง เทวราช

Several users also stressed the importance of monitoring election officials, describing them as the first line in ensuring a transparent voting process. Others described the situation as messy and called for vote counts to be rechecked.

The viral clip has fuelled wider online debate about visibility and transparency in vote-counting procedures.

Similarly, just after the official election, over 300 students and residents gathered at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi in Pathum Thani’s Constituency 7, calling for a recount after concerns were raised about the conduct of the election vote-counting process.

Protesters accused election officials of lacking transparency after student observers were denied entry to witness the process, despite having the legal right to do so.

