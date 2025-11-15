Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 10:41 AM
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai government is cracking down on shops accused of raising prices and violating rules after joining a nationwide co-payment scheme to aid consumers.

Santi Piyatat, a minister from the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) received 66 complaints between October 29 and November 11, flagging widespread misuse. Among them, 29 involved shops hiking prices immediately after joining the scheme, moves the government sees as deliberate profiteering.

Other violations included six cases of applying value-added tax (VAT) to discounted items, five reports of merchants faking participation with misleading QR codes, five cases of unauthorised service charges, and four involving the sale of prohibited goods such as alcohol and tobacco.

“These actions go against the spirit of the government’s support measures. They not only undermine public trust but also defeat the scheme’s goal of easing financial pressure and boosting local economies.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The OCPB is now working alongside the Fiscal Policy Office, Department of Internal Trade, and provincial commerce offices to investigate and prosecute offenders. Authorities are also increasing inspections to keep vendors in line.

Santi stressed that dishonest shops would face legal consequences. He called on all agencies involved to act swiftly to protect consumers and preserve the integrity of the scheme. The OCPB will also step up efforts to educate vendors and consumers about their rights and responsibilities.

The Khon La Khrueng Plus initiative, which runs until December 31, allows citizens to spend up to 200 baht per day using the Paotang app between 6am and 11pm. So far, more than 19 million users have joined, spending over 35 billion baht across 922,491 registered shops.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Food delivery services have also seen a surge. As of Tuesday, November 11, spending via the scheme reached 419.42 million baht, with LINE MAN leading at 249.74 million baht from over two million orders. More than 40,000 restaurants reportedly generated close to 300 million baht in transactions, according to Bangkok Post.

Grab followed closely, with over one million orders and a threefold sales increase for participating restaurants. Popular dishes included somtam, noodles, fried chicken, and Thai tea.

Santi reaffirmed that any vendor caught inflating prices or breaking rules would face strict penalties, ensuring the public receives the full benefit of the government’s support.

