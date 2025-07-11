Shark ‘n’ awe as blacktip reef sharks swarm Maya Bay in Krabi (video)

Tourists got more than just postcard views in Thailand’s paradise bay this month, as researchers spotted a jaw-dropping 158 blacktip reef sharks cruising the shallows in one fin-tastic return to form.

Maya Bay, the once-trampled beauty spot made famous by The Beach, is making waves again, this time for all the right reasons.

Thai marine boffins say they’ve recorded the highest number of blacktip reef sharks ever seen in a single sighting in the area, with 158 spotted in one go between July 2 and 8.

The incredible shark-spotting session happened during a routine survey by the Marine National Park Research Centre Region 3 (Trang), as part of the ongoing Shark Watch Project, Bangkok Post reported.

On the morning of July 3, researchers used aerial drones and underwater cameras (BRUV units – that’s baited remote underwater video, for the non-marine geeks) to track the elegant predators gliding through the bay’s crystal-clear waters.

“This large gathering is a clear sign the ecosystem is thriving,” said one researcher. “The sharks are behaving naturally and hunting in groups, it’s a dream result for conservationists.”

Once the poster child for overtourism, Maya Bay was closed in 2018 after being devastated by boatloads of selfie-hunters following the release of the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio blockbuster. A major restoration project was launched, with tourist numbers now strictly limited and boat access tightly controlled.

And the sharks seem to approve.

As apex predators, blacktip reef sharks are vital for maintaining balance in the coral reef ecosystem. They’re not considered dangerous to humans, rarely attacking unless provoked — though swimmers might still get a fright seeing that signature fin cutting through the surf.

Blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus) are commonly found in shallow, tropical Indo-Pacific waters. Recognisable by the black tips on their fins, they can grow up to 1.8 metres long and are known for their graceful movements and inquisitive nature.

With sightings like this, Maya Bay’s rebirth is looking less like a fish tale – and more like a conservation success story with real bite.