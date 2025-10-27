Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident

Petch Petpailin October 27, 2025
Photo via ThaiRath

Netizens praised a Canadian man for helping a Malaysian man who suffered a head injury in a car accident in Krabi province on October 23.

The footage, showing the Canadian man helping an injured Malaysian victim in the middle of the road, was shared by ThaiRath on October 24. The accident was reported to have occurred on a road in the Ao Nang district of Krabi.

According to reports, a baht bus hit the Malaysian man while he was crossing the road, leading him to collapse and hit his head on the road. The man was reportedly bleeding heavily, but remained conscious.

The Canadian man, identified only as John, witnessed the accident and rushed to help the Malaysian victim. He asked about his condition and avoided moving the victim to prevent further injuries. John chose to put his hand under the Malaysian man’s neck to lift up his head wound from the ground.

In the video, John was heard encouraging the Malaysian man, assuring him that everything would be fine and said an ambulance would arrive soon.

Canadian man helps injured Malaysian in Krabi
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman also came to the Malaysian man’s aid, contacting a rescue team and medical professionals from the nearby Wattanapat Hospital.

The Canadian man remained at the scene to ensure the injured victim’s safety. He was seen performing wai to locals and rescuers who came to help the Malaysian man as well.

Thai netizens commended his volunteer heart and flooded the comment section with compliments. They commented…

“Another heart-warming story in Thailand!”

“Thank you for your kindness.”

“Admire it! You are so generous!”

Canadian Good Samaritan Krabi
Photo via ThaiRath

One Canadian man shared under the video that the act was a part of the country’s culture to help people in need. Some netizens demanded that local police officers conduct an investigation into the case and bring the driver to justice.

In January, another kind act of a foreign man in Bangkok made headlines on Thai media outlets. The man was seen in the viral video clearing a path for an emergency van during a heavy traffic jam.

