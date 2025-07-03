South Thailand lends backdrop to latest ‘Jurassic World’ blockbuster

Today marks a day of excitement for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise as the latest instalment from the blockbuster is released.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is out in cinemas across the globe today, July 3. The seventh instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise was filmed across three southern provinces: Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang. Production ran from June 13 to July 16 last year, with a staggering budget exceeding 650 million baht (US$20 million), according to The Nation.

Over 500 Thai crew members worked on the set, creating jobs and income for more than 2,200 locals. Now, the filming locations are primed to become tourism hotspots for movie buffs eager to walk in the footsteps of dinosaurs—and Hollywood stars.

One of the standout sites is Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi. Though it’s one of Thailand’s smallest national parks at just 50 square kilometres, it packs in waterfalls, caves and lush forest trails. Don’t miss Huai To Waterfall, where the film captured scenes of thundering cascades hidden deep in the jungle.

In Trang province, the idyllic Ko Kradan dazzles with its powdery beaches and clear turquoise waters. Part of Hat Chao Mai National Park, this island isn’t just famous for snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs—it’s also a sought-after spot for romantic wedding ceremonies.

Phang Nga’s Ao Phang Nga National Park is another showstopper. The sprawling 400-square-kilometre marine park is home to Thailand’s largest native mangrove forests and about 40 islands. Among them is the legendary Khao Tapu, better known as James Bond Island, made famous by the 1974 Bond classic The Man with the Golden Gun.

Visitors can explore limestone karsts, secluded beaches and hidden caves. The calm turquoise waters are perfect for canoeing into sea caves that open into spectacular inland lagoons. Nearby hubs like Phuket, Phi Phi Islands and Khao Lak make this an easy day trip, according to CNA Lifestyle.

For an unforgettable experience, head to Emerald Cave on Ko Muk. Between 10am and 2pm, sunlight filters through the cave tunnel, transforming the water and walls into a surreal emerald green glow.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, is now in cinemas. The story follows Zora Bennett leading a daring mission to reclaim dinosaur DNA with the power to save humanity.

Fans can also get their fix at Jurassic World: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest, running until December 31.