Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
57 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Hua Hin Municipality Facebook

Hua Hin has been recognised for its clean air efforts, receiving the prestigious Clean Air for Small Cities award at the ASEAN level.

The accolade puts the city on the map alongside Nakhon Si Thammarat and Pak Kret, both of which also received top environmental recognitions.

Atichat Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, attended the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment in Langkawi, Malaysia, where he received the Certificate of Recognition for Hua Hin’s sustainable urban environmental management. The award was officially presented to Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul.

Mayor Nopporn expressed his pride in the achievement, saying that this recognition was a testament to the hard work of the community in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

“This award reflects the collective effort of our residents, and I’m deeply grateful to all those who have contributed to making Hua Hin a model city for sustainable living.”

The award not only highlights Hua Hin’s commitment to environmental management but also assures both Thai and international visitors of the city’s high quality of life. The recognition is expected to further enhance Hua Hin’s competitiveness as an international tourist destination, known for its relaxed atmosphere and clean environment.

Hua Hin was one of three Thai cities honoured at this year’s awards. Thung Song in Nakhon Si Thammarat was recognised for its urban biodiversity and green spaces, boasting an impressive 175.24 square metres of green space per person, surpassing the United Nations’ recommended standard, according to KhaoSod.

The city is also praised for its well-preserved natural areas.

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi also received accolades, excelling in comprehensive urban management. The city was recognised for its clean water, wastewater, waste, air, and energy management, and its sustainable systems for responding to extreme weather.

The city has also made significant strides in increasing urban green spaces, enhancing biodiversity, and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions to drive sustainable development.

