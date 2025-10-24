Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing

Thailand and Cambodia will sign a joint declaration this Sunday, witnessed by the US and Malaysia, outlining steps to ease border tensions and boost cooperation.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeaw revealed the development during an interview today, October 24, ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit, noting the declaration, to be signed on October 26, outlines mutual steps towards de-escalation and cooperation.

“I don’t want to call it a peace agreement, but it’s a serious commitment to move forward together.”

Key points include troop reductions, the withdrawal of heavy weaponry, demining operations, and crackdowns on cross-border crime. A Thai-Cambodian military meeting tomorrow, October 25, will finalise the timeline for removing weapons along the border.

The move follows successful negotiations in New York and Kuala Lumpur, under a four-party framework involving Thailand, Cambodia, the US, and Malaysia.

“Agreements on paper are not enough. We want to see real implementation.”

Thailand has also elevated the fight against international scam networks to the global stage.

“Scams are not just a regional problem—they’re global. Thailand is pushing this as an international agenda.”

Sihasak confirmed that the issue will be central to Thailand’s message at the ASEAN Summit.

The kingdom hopes to become a central hub for sharing intelligence and coordinating cross-border crackdowns, supported by a dedicated anti-scam centre already in place.

Sihasak also addressed tensions within ASEAN over Myanmar, urging the bloc to rethink its fragmented diplomacy. He proposed extending the term of ASEAN’s Special Representative from one year to three, for stronger continuity and progress, according to Sorayuth Suthassanachinda on Facebook.

“Myanmar’s planned elections won’t be enough—we need inclusive dialogue and real peace.”

On broader regional diplomacy, Thailand aims to maintain strong ties with both China and the US, avoiding polarisation while attracting trade and cooperation from global powers like Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia.

“Thailand is ready to lead with sovereignty, dignity, and a firm commitment to peace.”