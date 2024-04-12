Chinese teenager escapes suspected smuggling operation in Thailand

A 16 year old Chinese teenager made a daring escape from a moving vehicle in Prakhon Chai district, Buriram, Thailand, in the early hours of this morning.

The teenager, known as Sukai, ran towards the local police station seeking help, alleging that he and his friends had been tricked into smuggling by another Chinese national under the pretext of working in Vietnamese restaurants.

The chief of Prakhon Chai station, Police Colonel Witsanu Apornpong, along with officers from police, immigration, and military intelligence, immediately began questioning the boy.

Sukai had managed to escape from the vehicle on the Nang Rang route along Highway 24, leading to his dash towards the police station. The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area.

Sukai, hailing from Hubei province in China, revealed during the questioning that he and his ten friends were duped by a Chinese acquaintance who promised them jobs in Vietnam. Instead, they were taken to Laos and then to Thailand.

According to Sukai’s account, upon their arrival in Laos, the group was separated. He another Chinese friend, and two Thai individuals were later guided across the Thai border.

Unbeknownst to them, a car was sent to pick them up, and they had no idea where the driver was taking them. When Sukai noticed a signpost with the word police, he made the quick decision to leap from the vehicle and sprint to the police station for help. His friend, however, did not dare to do the same.

A police source revealed that Sukai’s Chinese friend had since managed to contact law enforcement officials at the Wang Chao station in Tak province. In response to the situation, Sukai’s mother reached out to the Thai consulate in China to organise her son’s return.

The police are now investigating whether Sukai and his friends were smuggled into Thailand for illegal employment. The authorities are considering the possibility that they may have been forced to work in illicit activities such as phone scamming, reported Bangkok Post.