Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment

A Myanmar woman wanted under a court warrant was arrested in Samut Sakhon today, March 25, as immigration police reported progress in a case involving the alleged illegal recruitment of migrant workers.

Police Colonel Sumet Jenwongphithak, chief of Samut Sakhon Immigration, said officers arrested 38 year old Khin during an operation targeting an alleged illegal migrant labour network in the province.

Khin was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court. Investigators said they tracked her down after receiving information that she had acted as a “major agent”, coordinating the entry of workers from neighbouring countries into Thailand without permission.

The investigation found the suspect allegedly used rented rooms or buildings as a cover location to hide and hold large numbers of undocumented migrant workers while they waited to be transferred onward to businesses in the province.

According to police, the suspect confessed to the allegations and admitted wrongdoing. She was taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Khok Kham Police Station in Samut Sakhon for legal proceedings.

Naewna reported that Pol. Col. Sumet also issued a warning to business operators and residents in the province, urging strict compliance with laws governing the employment of foreign workers.

He asked the public to cooperate with immigration police if they notice unusual activity or receive information suggesting gatherings, concealment, or sheltering of undocumented migrants, and to report it to immigration officers in the area for inspection and arrest.

Elsewhere, immigration police in Chon Buri reported on an illegal migrant labour crackdown in Pattaya targeting foreign nationals suspected of working in jobs reserved for Thais, following inspections earlier this month.