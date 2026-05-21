3 Thai men arrested in Ecuador with 12 rare Galápagos iguanas

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 4:46 PM
257 1 minute read
3 Thai men arrested in Ecuador with 12 rare Galápagos iguanas | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Ministerio de Ambiente y Energía de Ecuador

Three Thai nationals were arrested at an airport in Ecuador for wildlife smuggling after 12 rare marine iguanas were discovered hidden in their luggage.

Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment and Energy said the animals were found during baggage inspections at José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil on Tuesday, May 19. Officials said specially trained K9 dogs used for wildlife smuggling detection alerted officers to the bags.

The luggage belonged to three Thai nationals who were preparing to board a flight to another country in Asia. Authorities did not disclose the intended destination.

Police reported that 12 marine iguanas were found concealed inside the bags. One of the reptiles had already died, while the remaining 11 were exhausted and injured after their legs were tightly bound during the transport.

Thai men arrested for iguana smuggling in Ecuador
Photo via Facebook/ Ministerio de Ambiente y Energía de Ecuador

The animals were identified as Galápagos marine iguanas, a protected species native only to the Galápagos Islands. The reptiles are the only iguana species in the world capable of diving underwater to search for food. They can remain underwater for up to an hour.

Authorities did not release the identities of the Thai suspects. Ecuadorian officials confirmed the three remain in custody pending court proceedings.

The suspects were charged with offences related to trafficking protected and endangered wildlife, which carry penalties of up to three years in prison under Ecuadorian law.

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Ecuador iguana smuggling
Photo via Facebook/ Ministerio de Ambiente y Energía de Ecuador

Officials are continuing investigations into the smuggling network, including how the reptiles were transported from the Galápagos Islands and how the suspects allegedly bypassed security measures before reaching the airport.

In a similar case reported in February, a Thai national was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after smuggling a live Bengal monitor lizard and an opossum into Thailand from Manila in the Philippines.

The animals were later transferred to the Wildlife Conservation Office for care. Authorities did not disclose whether the animals had been injured.

In the same month, an Indian national was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after he attempted to smuggle 15 living animals out of the country, including a langur, a gibbon, and 13 turtles.

Thai nationals arrested in Ecuador for wildlife smuggling
Photo via Facebook/ Ministerio de Ambiente y Energía de Ecuador

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 4:46 PM
257 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.