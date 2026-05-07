Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 11:32 AM
56 2 minutes read
Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์พาต้า

Two suspects were arrested at their accommodation in Don Mueang area after stealing three animals from two zoos in Bangkok on May 1.

Pata Zoo shared sketch images of the suspects, a man and a woman, on its official Facebook page yesterday, May 6, along with details of the incident and descriptions of the pair. The theft took place at around 11am during the public holiday, when the venue was crowded with visitors.

The zoo stated that the suspects arrived at approximately 10.40am carrying a blue backpack containing a squirrel monkey. Since visitors are prohibited from bringing pets into the zoo, the pair had to leave the monkey at the ticket counter before entering.

Staff described the female suspect as having short hair, wearing glasses and a black tank top, and having a large tattoo on her right arm. The male suspect was described as having a moustache, short middle-parted hair, and noticeable eye twitching.

animal theft Bangkok zoos
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์พาต้า

After entering the zoo, the suspects reportedly changed into black jackets featuring the McDonald’s logo before heading directly to the exotic animal zone.

The CCTV footage showed the man forced open two reptile enclosures while the woman removed a Chinese crocodile lizard and a tiger salamander before hiding the animals beneath her jacket.

The pair then hurried out of the zoo, collected the squirrel monkey from the entrance area, and fled the scene. Zoo staff later suggested the monkey may also have been stolen from another location.

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The administrator of the zoo’s Facebook page stated that while the reptiles were not highly valuable financially, staff members had cared deeply for the animals and looked after them closely. The zoo also issued a warning to the suspects in the a post stating…

“Please be aware of this, both of you! The animals at Pata Zoo are no different from John Wick’s dogs.”

Exotic reptiles stolen from Pata Zoo in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์พาต้า

According to the zoo, a complaint has already been filed with Bang Yi Khan Police Station, and CCTV footage from the facility has been secured as evidence.

At around the same time as the Pata Zoo animal theft, another Bangkok animal attraction, Peuan Deratchan Mini Zoo, reported a missing squirrel monkey named March through social media. The monkey reportedly disappeared at around 5am on the same day.

Zoo operators suspect the two cases may be connected and believe the monkey seen in the suspects’ backpack could be the missing animal from Peuan Deratchan Mini Zoo.

Monkey stolen from Bangkok mini zoo
Photo via Facebook/ สวนสัตว์ เพื่อน เดรัจฉาน

Police later identified the suspects as Raiwin Sikaewkun and Warisara Waiprasert. Officers tracked the pair to a rented room in the Don Mueang area and arrested them today, May 7. According to Matichon, police confirmed that the couple had stolen animals from both zoos, and that all of the animals had been rescued safely.

The suspects were charged under Section 335(3) of the Criminal Code for committing theft by damaging barriers used to protect property. The offence carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 11:32 AM
56 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.