Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

A pickup truck collided with multiple vehicles during an attempted escape from police in Bangkok, resulting in the driver being detained.

Yesterday, May 17, a viral video showed the truck speeding and emitting thick black smoke as it tried to evade capture but was eventually stopped by police.

The incident occurred at 1pm on Theparak Road, inbound, near a PTT petrol station in the Anusawari subdistrict, Bang Khen district. Police from Bang Khen Police Station were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck with licence plate number 1 ขน 5721 Bangkok.

The driver, identified as Chaichana Katcharoen, attempted to flee from Sai Mai police and collided with three other vehicles, causing damage.

Sai Mai police, led by Police Colonel Nathaphong Kiram, Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Sanachai Kheerirat, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Wuttichai Boonyoo, responded to the incident.

During the operation, approximately 400 grammes of ketamine were discovered in the truck, leading to the arrest of Chaichana and the seizure of the vehicle and drugs as evidence.

The affected drivers of the three damaged vehicles were advised to file reports with Bang Khen Police Station, as the collisions occurred within their jurisdiction, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a police chase on Ayutthaya-Sena road culminated in a crash involving a car displaying a counterfeit license plate, leaving several injured.

The driver, a 61 year old man, accompanied by a 31 year old woman, both of Karen ethnicity, were found with multiple falsified documents.

The event unfolded around 5.30pm on May 14 when Police Lieutenant Samart Raksasak, Deputy Inspector of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, received a tip from highway patrol about a suspicious vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car collided with a local’s vehicle, causing both cars to lose control and crash in Ban Pom subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district. Three people, a man and two women, sustained injuries and were transported to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for treatment.