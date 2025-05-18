Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

Chaos erupts as bystanders caught in frantic high-speed chase

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
190 1 minute read
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A pickup truck collided with multiple vehicles during an attempted escape from police in Bangkok, resulting in the driver being detained.

Yesterday, May 17, a viral video showed the truck speeding and emitting thick black smoke as it tried to evade capture but was eventually stopped by police.

The incident occurred at 1pm on Theparak Road, inbound, near a PTT petrol station in the Anusawari subdistrict, Bang Khen district. Police from Bang Khen Police Station were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck with licence plate number 1 ขน 5721 Bangkok.

The driver, identified as Chaichana Katcharoen, attempted to flee from Sai Mai police and collided with three other vehicles, causing damage.

Related Articles
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Sai Mai police, led by Police Colonel Nathaphong Kiram, Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Sanachai Kheerirat, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Wuttichai Boonyoo, responded to the incident.

During the operation, approximately 400 grammes of ketamine were discovered in the truck, leading to the arrest of Chaichana and the seizure of the vehicle and drugs as evidence.

The affected drivers of the three damaged vehicles were advised to file reports with Bang Khen Police Station, as the collisions occurred within their jurisdiction, reported KhaoSod.

ระทึก ควันดำท่วมถนน กระบะเบิ้ลเครื่อง พยายามหนีตร.เข้าจับยาไอซ์ ซิ่งชนดะ 3 คันรวด

In similar news, a police chase on Ayutthaya-Sena road culminated in a crash involving a car displaying a counterfeit license plate, leaving several injured.

The driver, a 61 year old man, accompanied by a 31 year old woman, both of Karen ethnicity, were found with multiple falsified documents.

The event unfolded around 5.30pm on May 14 when Police Lieutenant Samart Raksasak, Deputy Inspector of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, received a tip from highway patrol about a suspicious vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car collided with a local’s vehicle, causing both cars to lose control and crash in Ban Pom subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district. Three people, a man and two women, sustained injuries and were transported to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for treatment.

Latest Thailand News
DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi Crime News

DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi

5 minutes ago
Tragic elephant attack claims man&#8217;s life in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

32 minutes ago
Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting Bangkok News

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

55 minutes ago
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan Crime News

Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

2 hours ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks Crime News

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

3 hours ago
Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three Road deaths

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

3 hours ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers South Thailand News

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

3 hours ago
Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video) Crime News

Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

3 hours ago
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest Crime News

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines Crime News

Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

4 hours ago
Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

4 hours ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase Bangkok News

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

4 hours ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market Bangkok News

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

5 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

5 hours ago
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

22 hours ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

23 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

23 hours ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

24 hours ago
Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid Phuket News

Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

1 day ago
SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes Thailand News

SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

1 day ago
Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

1 day ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost Business News

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

1 day ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers Phuket News

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

1 day ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
190 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

1 day ago
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

2 days ago
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

2 days ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x