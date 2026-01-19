Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach

Photo via Pattaya Law Enforcement

A man’s fishing trip on Jomtien Beach took a painful turn yesterday, January 18, when a sea catfish spine pierced his hand, leaving him in excruciating pain and partially numb.

The incident occurred when a concerned citizen alerted authorities to an unconscious man lying on the sand near Soi 1, Jomtien Beach. Municipal officers arrived on the scene and found that the man was actually conscious but unable to move the left side of his body after being pierced in the hand by a venomous fish spine.

The man was reportedly in severe pain and partially numb.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were called to the scene and quickly transported him to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical attention.

Photos shared by Pattaya City Law Enforcement show the man lying motionless, still on a foldable chair, with a plastic bag containing a sea catfish placed beside him. Officials believe he may have been fishing when the incident occurred, and the catfish in question is presumed to be the cause of the injury.

Following the post, several social media users weighed in with their own experiences and first-aid suggestions. One comment, which received notable attention, stated that….

“Boil water as hot as you can tolerate, then soak the area that was stung in the hot water. The venom of these fish is made up of concentrated proteins that are too intense for the human body to handle. These proteins break down in hot water.”

“After soaking, the pain will lessen, and then you can go see a doctor. I used to keep freshwater stingrays and got stung once. This method helped relieve the pain by about 70%.”

Some commenters also warned that for individuals who are allergic, stings from sea catfish can be fatal if not treated quickly, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a Thai woman issued a warning to diving enthusiasts after sustaining injuries from sea anemones and sea urchins while diving in the southern province of Chumphon.

