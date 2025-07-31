Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists

Thailand’s Marine Department held a high-level seminar yesterday at the Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel and Resort to push forward Phase 2 of the Jomtien Beach Sand Replenishment Project — a multimillion-baht effort to combat coastal erosion and bring back beachgoers in droves.

Deputy Director-General of the Marine Department Narinsak Sattaprasit presided over the event. He was joined by Deputy Governor of Chon Buri province Adirek Unosot, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawad, and Rapeepan Rattanliam, representing the Na Jomtien subdistrict mayor. Key stakeholders also included local council members, beach umbrella operators, and both public and private sector representatives.

The seminar wasn’t just a publicity stunt — it was an information-sharing session aimed at gathering feedback from the community before the next stage of construction begins.

“The second phase of this project reflects our long-term commitment to sustainable coastal development,” Narinsak said.

The first phase saw the successful restoration of 3,575 metres of beach across Na Jomtien and South Jomtien. Now, Phase 2 will add another 2,840 metres of new beachfront, extending from the Chaiyapreuk Intersection to near the Dongtan Beach Police Box.

The Marine Department says the project will help shield the coast from natural disasters, improve the beachfront experience for locals and tourists, and support the fragile marine environment.

The work had initially been delayed due to ongoing road and drainage infrastructure upgrades along Jomtien Beach Road — essential groundwork to support the upcoming sand expansion, The Pattaya News reports.

While a final construction date has yet to be confirmed, local businesses and tourism operators are eager for the project to begin, seeing it as a vital move to revive Pattaya’s struggling post-pandemic economy.

“The beach is everything to Pattaya,” said one local vendor. “If the beach goes, so do the tourists.”

With this ambitious plan now back on track, Pattaya could soon be flaunting a broader, stronger, and more Instagrammable coastline — just in time to lure tourists back to its sun-soaked shores.