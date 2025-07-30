Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A peaceful beach day turned into a seaside scare after an 11 year old Russian girl was stung by a porcupinefish spine while playing along the shore at Jomtien Beach.

The incident unfolded yesterday afternoon, July 29, when the girl suddenly cried out in pain, alarming her guardians and nearby beachgoers. According to officials from the Jomtien municipal enforcement team, the sharp spine of the porcupinefish pierced her leg as she waded near the water’s edge.

“She was clearly in distress, shaking and crying from the shock,” said one municipal officer who responded to the call. “It may have been a combination of pain and a mild allergic reaction.”

The girl’s guardians opted to rush her to the hospital for further treatment rather than wait for an ambulance. Officials on site assisted and made sure the family received immediate support and directions to the nearest medical facility.

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | News by Thaiger

While the injury is not believed to be life-threatening, the puncture caused enough concern due to the risk of infection or venom sensitivity. Porcupinefish are generally non-aggressive but can pose a danger if stepped on or handled.

This rare but painful encounter has prompted local authorities to issue a renewed warning to beachgoers, especially families with small children, to remain cautious while exploring the shoreline, where hidden marine creatures may lurk beneath the sand or rocks, reported Pattaya Mail.

“These types of marine injuries aren’t common, but they do happen,” said a local official. “We want everyone enjoying Jomtien to be mindful, particularly near the waterline.”

Officials added that porcupinefish, known for their sharp spines and defensive ballooning ability, can sometimes wash up near shorelines, especially after rough weather. Stepping on one unknowingly can result in painful wounds.

The municipal team continues to monitor beach safety and has advised parents to keep an eye on children playing close to the surf. Warning signs about marine hazards may be installed in high-traffic beach zones soon.

The young girl is reportedly recovering well after receiving medical care.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
