Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir

Family waits anxiously as search teams battles strong currents

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A search operation was launched following the disappearance of a 59 year old man who went fishing at Huai Suang Luang weir in Mueang district, Udon Thani, yesterday, August 26. Despite warnings from his wife, who stayed home due to the heavy rain, he insisted on fishing. Rescue teams are still searching for him.

The incident was reported to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wichanate Suetrong of Mueang Udon Thani Police Station at 1.20pm. Nearly 10 municipal water rescue volunteers from Nong Bua subdistrict joined the search.

At the scene, they found a rain umbrella, fishing rod, bait container, and sandals on the riverbank. A 40 year old woman, the man’s wife, was distraught and provided information about her husband, who was a coconut water vendor.

“Today, due to the heavy rain, we stayed home instead of selling goods. My husband, who loves fishing, decided to go fishing because he said this weir has plenty of fish. I advised him to rest at home, but he didn’t want to be lazy. When I came to find him, I only saw his fishing rod and sandals. I believe he might have slipped into the water when he went down to wash his hands.”

Rescue personnel, equipped with diving suits, used ropes tied to their waists to search in a line formation. However, the strong water currents pulled them underwater, causing alarm among the locals.

The team had to be pulled back for safety and a new search plan was devised. Meanwhile, the man’s wife and her brother lit incense at a local shrine, 200 metres above the weir, praying for divine assistance in locating the missing man. Despite their efforts, the search was challenging due to the strong and rapid currents.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents near the weir reported seeing the man fishing alone but did not engage him in conversation, only nodding in acknowledgement. They were alerted to the search when others began looking for him.

As he was a familiar face in the village, often seen fishing at the location, they did not anticipate any mishap. The weir has a grim history, with frequent drowning incidents, including a recent case involving a child.

Locals speculate that it might be cursed, drawing parallels to a belief in sacrificial deaths. During the rainy season, the weir is notorious for its swift, forceful currents and whirlpools, reported KhaoSod.

