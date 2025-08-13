Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach

A family outing turned violent when a young man and his family were attacked on Jomtien Beach by a rival group who opened fire.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at 4.30am today, August 13, when Police Lieutenant Chaiyanaret Phengkhan received a report of a shooting in front of a large market on Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri province.

On arrival, officers found two bullet casings and an unidentified bullet on the ground, which they collected as evidence. The shirt of 19 year old Panyawit, the target of the shooting, displayed bullet holes, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to Panyawit, tensions had previously existed between his group and their rivals, although they had attempted to resolve the conflict. Despite this, threats persisted from the rival group.

On the night of the incident, Panyawit had taken his mother and siblings to relax on the beach and had checked in on social media at Jomtien, which he believes led the rival group to locate and target him, reported KhaoSod.

Police have gathered all evidence from the scene, including video footage recorded by a bystander, and have forwarded it to the investigation team. The victim has been advised to file a formal complaint with the Dong Tan subdistrict police to expedite efforts to apprehend the assailants and ensure they face legal consequences.

