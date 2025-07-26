Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama

Pattaya officials sprang into action after a woman in visible mental distress was spotted wandering shirtless down a busy Jomtien street.

The unsettling scene unfolded on Bun Kanchana Soi 2, where concerned residents alerted authorities after noticing the woman behaving erratically without a top on. Responding with speed and sensitivity, officers from the Jomtien municipal enforcement unit located the woman and escorted her to the municipal centre for immediate care.

“She appeared disoriented and deeply distressed. Our team provided clothing and helped calm her before arranging further support,” said a Jomtien official.

The woman was later referred to relevant agencies for additional medical and psychological assistance. Her identity has not been disclosed.

The incident has prompted Pattaya City Hall to remind residents and tourists that help is just a phone call away — particularly for vulnerable persons who may be suffering from mental health issues, intoxication, or other impairments.

“Municipal teams are trained and ready to assist not only locals but also intoxicated tourists who may struggle to return safely to their hotels,” said a spokesperson. “Sometimes just one call can prevent serious harm to the person or to others around them.”

Officials urge the public not to walk away when they see someone clearly in need — whether it’s a confused person on the street or a drunk tourist struggling to get home, Pattaya Mail reported.

“Even if someone appears to be just intoxicated, they could be in danger. Intervention could save a life,” the City Hall statement read.

City teams can also help with transport, ensuring that stranded or impaired tourists — and even their vehicles — make it back safely without incident.

The public is encouraged to use the Pattaya City Hall 24-hour hotline: 1337, to report such cases or request assistance.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.