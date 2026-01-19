Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ’s room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 19, 2026, 10:11 AM
50 2 minutes read
Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ’s room | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Mirinda Nalinrattanawadee

Police arrested the head of a hotel’s security guards in Phuket on Saturday, January 18, after he attempted to break into the room of a female DJ late at night earlier this week.

The victim, Thai DJ Mirinda Malinrattanawadee, took to her Facebook account to demand accountability from a hotel in Phuket after an unidentified man tried to enter her room at around 10pm on Friday, January 16. She shared videos and a detailed account of the incident, which quickly went viral on Thai social media.

Mirinda explained that she had travelled to Phuket to attend the Electric Daisy Carnival, but did not go to the event on the night of the incident because she felt unwell.

While resting in her hotel room, she heard a man shouting “Hey!” outside her door. Feeling uneasy, she did not respond. Sensing danger, Mirinda locked the door latch. Shortly afterwards, the man rang her doorbell.

While recording the situation on her phone, she asked, “Who?” but received no answer. Moments later, the man attempted to open the door. He was unable to enter only because the door latch was secured.

security guard attempted to break into DJ's room
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

In one of the videos she shared online, Mirinda is seen speaking with a hotel staff member, who claimed he had checked the CCTV footage from the time of the incident but said the footage had disappeared.

Mirinda demanded a refund and asked the hotel to take responsibility, but the staff told her he could not provide an answer until senior management reviewed the case the following morning.

Related Articles

After the incident gained widespread attention, Mirinda later updated her followers that she had filed a complaint with Cherng Talay Police Station and checked out of the hotel. Police initially confirmed that the suspect was a hotel employee, but Mirinda could not release full details at that stage due to legal procedures.

Police later identified the suspect with the public as 39 year old Kanisorn, the head of the hotel’s security guards and a former army personnel. According to a report by KhaoSod, Kanisorn had finished his shift at around 4pm, but remained in a staff room at the hotel.

Phuket hotel break-in
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Investigators managed to recover CCTV footage showing Kanisorn’s movements. He was seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and flipflops while attempting to access several rooms but failed.

Then, he tried to enter Mirinda’s room with a keycard. Mirinda caught his action, leading him to flee the scene. Officers added that Kanisorn rushed to delete security camera footage before leaving the hotel.

The keycard used in the attempted break-in was reportedly issued for hotel maids. Kanisorn was responsible for storing these keycards after staff completed their shifts, raising serious concerns about internal security controls.

Phuket security guard attempted break-in
Photo via ThaiRath

Following the arrest, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach issued an official statement apologising to the victim and guests and accepting responsibility for the incident. The hotel confirmed that Kanisorn’s employment was terminated immediately and pledged to strengthen its security measures.

Despite the apology, many Thai netizens continued to question the hotel’s safety protocols. Some former hotel workers commented that the keycard used may have been a master key, which can access all of the rooms, and questioned why such access appeared to be poorly controlled.

According to KhaoSod, Kanisorn was charged with attempting to break into a dwelling at night, an offence punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Thaiger QUIZ
Phuket Hotel Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What position did Kanisorn hold at the hotel?
  2. 2. What event was Mirinda Malinrattanawadee attending in Phuket?
  3. 3. What did Mirinda do when she heard a man outside her hotel room?
  4. 4. What did Kanisorn attempt to use to enter Mirinda's room?
  5. 5. What happened to the CCTV footage according to the hotel staff?
  6. 6. What was the hotel’s response to the incident after it gained public attention?
  7. 7. What legal action was taken against Kanisorn?
  8. 8. What did Mirinda demand from the hotel after the incident?
  9. 9. How did Mirinda document the incident?
  10. 10. What concerns were raised by former hotel workers regarding the keycard?

Latest Thailand News
Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ’s room

9 seconds ago
Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach

19 minutes ago
Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire

20 hours ago
Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand

21 hours ago
Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row | Thaiger Thailand News

Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row

21 hours ago
Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga

21 hours ago
Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

23 hours ago
Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges

23 hours ago
Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child

23 hours ago
Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder | Thaiger Hot News

Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder

24 hours ago
Knife-wielding woman&#8217;s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Knife-wielding woman’s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns

1 day ago
​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest’s room

2 days ago
Defence minister says third border clash remains possible | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence minister says third border clash remains possible

2 days ago
Wild elephant enters temple during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant enters temple during funeral

2 days ago
Crane truck overturns injuring two people | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane truck overturns injuring two people

2 days ago
Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok

2 days ago
Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders | Thaiger Thailand News

Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders

2 days ago
300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested

2 days ago
Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train

2 days ago
Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case

2 days ago
Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case | Thaiger Thailand News

Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case

2 days ago
Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok

2 days ago
Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court

3 days ago
Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

3 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 19, 2026, 10:11 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.