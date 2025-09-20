Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong

September 20, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

An unlicensed dentist was arrested in Rayong after treating over 1,000 patients across four clinics, prompting a major investigation by Thai police.

Officials in Rayong have arrested an unlicensed dentist who had been operating across four clinics in Pluak Daeng district, treating more than 1,000 unsuspecting patients in just six months.

The announcement was made yesterday, September 19, at the Dental Council’s headquarters, where Professor Doctor Chairat Chaloemratnaroj, president of the Council, was joined by senior officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Department of Health Service Support. They confirmed the arrest of the woman, who had been performing dental procedures without holding a valid licence in Thailand.

Professor Doctor Chairat revealed that the investigation was triggered by public complaints about a suspicious dental clinic in Pluak Daeng. Working with consumer protection police and health service officials, investigators discovered that the woman, a graduate of a foreign dental school, had been providing services such as scaling, extractions, fillings, and orthodontics without the required Thai professional licence.

“This case involves a person without a professional dental licence treating patients, which poses a threat to public health. Their actions could lead to infections, complications, and even life-threatening hazards.”

Police Colonel Anuwat Raksacharun stressed that such illegal practice not only breaks the law but also endangers lives. He encouraged the public to report suspected violations, including counterfeit drugs or unauthorised medical services, to the Consumer Protection Police Division hotline at 1135.

Police Colonel Weerapong Klaisong explained that the arrest followed an undercover operation in which officers received scaling services, deemed one of the least risky procedures. He criticised clinic operators for either failing to verify the woman’s credentials or knowingly hiring her at lower wages, thereby putting patients in danger.

Photo courtesy of ครอบครัวข่าว 3 ระยอง Facebook

Doctor Arkom Praditsuwan from the Department of Health Service Support added that clinics found to have employed unlicensed practitioners face penalties of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. He further revealed that the clinic itself lacked proper operating licences, making it harder for the public to confirm its legitimacy, reported KhaoSod.

Arkom confirmed that other clinics linked to the woman would also be investigated. Whether patients will receive compensation depends on the outcome of the inquiries and the accountability of the implicated clinics.

