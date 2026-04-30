Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 9:24 AM
247 2 minutes read
Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8 and Matichon

A Thai couple allegedly operated a romance scam using artificial intelligence (AI) to create a social media profile, and murdered a victim in Surat Thani after their criminal action was caught.

The victim, 61 year old Wichit Chompong, was found with more than 10 gunshot wounds in a roadside plantation in Son Sak district. His mobile phone was damaged and left at the scene.

Wichit’s body was discovered by his 56 year old sister, Preeda, who became concerned after he left home at night. She said her brother rarely went out after dark for safety, noting he had previously been involved in illegal gun trading and drug trafficking before later running a shrimp farm.

Before leaving, Wichit reportedly told his granddaughter he was going to deliver fuel to someone. His unusual behaviour prompted Preeda to follow him later, leading to the discovery of his body.

Thai man killed in Surat Thani
Photo via Matichon

According to Channel 8, a housemaid identified as Fern and her boyfriend Sunthon are key suspects. Fern allegedly introduced Wichit to a woman named Ploy and provided him with her social media contact.

Wichit reportedly developed a relationship with the woman online and transferred money to her, despite warnings from family members that the profile images may have been generated using AI. Reports indicated that the funds were transferred to Sunthon’s bank account rather than to Ploy.

Media reports suggested the couple may have created a fake AI-generated profile to defraud Wichit. It is alleged that they may have arranged to meet him on the day of the incident and killed him after he became aware of the scheme. Police have not confirmed these claims.

Related Articles
Thai couple suspected in murder of man in Surat Thani
Fern | Photo via Channel 8

Fern denied involvement, stating she had returned to her family home in another district on the day of the incident. However, a witness reportedly told Channel 8 that Fern was seen with Wichit that day. She declined to speak to reporters and left a police station without giving an interview.

Another man, identified only as Dam, told Channel 8 that Fern introduced him to a woman named Bee in a similar manner. He said he transferred money during the relationship before later suspecting the profile was AI-generated. The funds were reportedly sent to Sunthon’s account, similar to Wichit’s case.

Police investigations are ongoing. Members of the public have called for officers to examine Fern’s mobile phone and computer records as part of the inquiry.

Latest Thailand News
Taxi driver refuses passengers, gets fined on the spot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver refuses passengers, gets fined on the spot

3 minutes ago
How brands are getting AI cited in 2026 With ElevateSEO™ | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

How brands are getting AI cited in 2026 With ElevateSEO™

32 minutes ago
Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation

1 hour ago
Taiwanese woman caught with 30 tortoises on body at airport | Thaiger Crime News

Taiwanese woman caught with 30 tortoises on body at airport

2 hours ago
Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile

2 hours ago
Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains

18 hours ago
Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes

18 hours ago
History of the National Labour Day in Thailand and why civil servants don&#8217;t get the day off | Thaiger Thai Life

History of the National Labour Day in Thailand and why civil servants don’t get the day off

18 hours ago
Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured

19 hours ago
Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road

19 hours ago
Thailand could face severe drought in 2027, agencies warn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand could face severe drought in 2027, agencies warn

20 hours ago
Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities

20 hours ago
Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout | Thaiger Phuket News

Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout

21 hours ago
Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads

22 hours ago
Thai woman, three Nigerians arrested over Pattaya romance scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman, three Nigerians arrested over Pattaya romance scam

22 hours ago
Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road

24 hours ago
14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip

1 day ago
Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Crime News

Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil

2 days ago
Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge

2 days ago
Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup

2 days ago
Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site

2 days ago
Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone

2 days ago
Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand

2 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 9:24 AM
247 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.