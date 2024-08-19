Labour minister intervenes in unpaid wages of 700 migrant workers

Published: 16:08, 19 August 2024
Labour minister intervenes in unpaid wages of 700 migrant workers
Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan directed ministry officials to address a situation involving a Chinese company in Prachin Buri that has not paid the wages of over 700 foreign workers for the past two months.

Some 700 migrant workers from Myanmar yesterday, August 18, demonstrated at the Rojana Industrial Estate due to the non-payment of their daily wages. Phiphat has tasked officials from the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare and other state agencies with resolving the issue, confirmed Ministry of Labour spokesperson Phumiphat Mueanchan.

The workers, employed by Chang Cheng Co, were engaged in constructing a three-storey manufacturing plant for electronics, financed by investments from iFound PCP (Thailand) Co Ltd, which is backed by the Chinese government, according to a source familiar with the matter. The construction project, which began in February, was expected to be completed by March next year and is currently about 70% finished.

An initial investigation by the ministry revealed that the delay in payment started in June due to slow international money transfers from a parent company in China, Phumiphat said. Despite the non-payment, the workers were required to continue their tasks.

Labour officials and company representatives collaborated yesterday to provide each unpaid worker with 500 baht as temporary relief, Phiphat stated. The company has committed to paying the outstanding wages in cash at the site on Wednesday, he added.

Phumiphat noted that the protest was lawful as it occurred on private property, making it easier to manage. Labour inspectors and state agencies are scheduled to visit the site today to review documents related to labour protection and the employment of migrant workers to formulate solutions to the issue, reported Bangkok Post.

They will also ensure that the employer adheres to legal requirements, he said.

In related news, Thai workers intending to travel to Israel or Lebanon have been urged to delay their plans due to escalating tensions in the region following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran on July 31.

