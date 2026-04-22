Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home

A Thai man fatally assaulted his pregnant wife at their shared home in Chiang Mai on Monday, April 20, and initially attempted to cover the murder with an accident claim.

Mae Ping Police Station officers were called to the house on Monday afternoon to investigate the death of 33 year old Yardrung. Officers found her body inside the accommodation. She was wearing a red tank top and had bruises on her body.

Her husband, 35 year old Guntee, told police that Yardrung was five months pregnant. He initially claimed that she had slipped while walking inside the house and died from her injuries.

However, police continued questioning the suspect, who eventually confessed to killing his wife.

He told police that he and Yardrung had been in a relationship for about eight months. He had previously argued with her out of jealousy because many men had approached her before they became a couple.

Guntee also told police that during arguments, Yardrung would say the unborn child was not his. On the day of the incident, he said they had argued again over jealousy and his fear that she would leave him for another man. He confessed that he assaulted his wife and pushed her hard against a wall, leading to her death.

While being taken to the police station, Guntee reportedly declined to explain the attack to journalists. He apologised to his wife, said he loved her very much and cried.

A neighbour told Channel 7 that Guntee had shown aggressive behaviour before. She said her son heard the couple arguing at around 1am and heard Yardrung crying, but the family did not intervene because they believed it was a private dispute.

The neighbour said she was shocked by the death and did not expect such an incident to happen in the community.

In a similar case reported on Koh Samui in Surat Thani earlier this month, a Thai man was arrested for shooting his pregnant wife at their home. He told police he had accidentally fired the gun at her while attempting to take his own life.

The woman in that case was seriously injured after being shot in the eye. No further update on her condition was released.