Woman kills boyfriend with car in Saraburi after breakup attempt

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 3:42 PM
226 2 minutes read
Woman kills boyfriend with car in Saraburi after breakup attempt | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วน ข่าวสด สถานการณ์ปัจจุบันn

A Thai woman intentionally killed her boyfriend by ramming her car into his motorcycle on a road in Saraburi province today, May 6, after he attempted to end their relationship.

Officers from Mueang Saraburi Police Station were alerted to the incident on Phahonyothin Road during the afternoon and coordinated with rescuers from Ruam Katanyu Foundation to assist the victim.

According to Channel 8, officers found a white-and-green Yamaha Fino motorcycle, without a registration plate, overturned on the road with heavy damage. Around 50 metres away, officers located a black sedan with a shattered windscreen and a damaged bonnet.

The victim, identified as 38 year old Apisit, suffered severe injuries, including a broken right leg and multiple wounds across his body. Investigators believed he struck the windscreen after being hit by the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 42 year old Aree, reportedly told rescuers, “Take care of the injured man for me, please. I will turn myself in at Mueang Saraburi Police Station.”

Rescuers attempted CPR at the scene but were unable to save Apisit’s life.

Thai woman crashes and kills boyfriend
Photo via Matichon

Apisit’s older sister, Thitiphat, told police that Aree had previously threatened to kill her brother. She also claimed Aree had attempted to stab him in the past.

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According to Thitiphat, the couple had been together for around eight to nine months but argued frequently, leading Apisit to seek a breakup. Aree objected, but the couple began living separately. She believed jealousy and financial disputes were behind the attack.

Police reviewed dashcam footage from passing motorists, which reportedly showed Aree intentionally driving into Apisit while he was riding his motorcycle. After the collision, Aree exited her car, approached Apisit, and placed her feet on his face.

Thai woman intentionally kills boyfriend
Photo via Matichon

During questioning, Aree told officers that Apisit was a friend of her late husband. She explained that both she and Apisit were single parents and later built a relationship.

Aree admitted she and Apisit frequently argued and claimed that Apisit displayed aggressive behaviour during their relationship. She also claimed she had financially supported him and spent more than 1 million baht while they were together.

According to Aree, she waited outside his accommodation on the day of the incident. When Apisit saw her and attempted to flee on his motorcycle, she chased him before crashing into him and running her car over him.

Police are continuing legal proceedings against the suspect.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 3:42 PM
226 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.