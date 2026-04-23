Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex

A Thai woman was found dead in a hotel room in Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, April 22, after arriving with her ex-boyfriend, who told staff that the woman had fainted and left the scene.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station were called to the hotel at around 9pm. The woman, later identified as 31 year old Kimyong, was found on a bed inside a room.

Police said the woman was half-naked, wearing long jeans that were unzipped, with a pink shirt placed over her chest. Officers noted visible injuries, including a wound to the mouth and bruising on the neck. Initial findings suggest that she had been dead for about six to eight hours before the discovery.

Items recovered at the scene included a bottle of beer, a glass containing beer, and a knife on the bed. Kimyong’s mobile phone and underwear were found in the bathroom.

Hotel staff told police the woman arrived at about 11.50am with a man on a black Honda Scoopy motorcycle with a plate 2 กฉ 8306 registered in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The pair booked the room for one night, with the man paying.

At around 5pm, the man reportedly left and later returned with a bottle of beer. Staff said he left the room again at 8.56pm, telling them the woman had fainted. Staff then checked the room and found her unresponsive.

Following the receipt from a mobile banking transfer for the hotel room, the man was identified as 50 year old Witthawat, a snooker player known locally as Sian Kluay. Investigators said the two had previously been in a relationship but had separated.

Officers believe the pair arranged to meet at the hotel and may have argued. Based on evidence at the scene, police suspect the man assaulted the woman and may have used a pillow to suffocate her.

Police are continuing efforts to locate Witthawat for questioning regarding the incident and possible legal action.