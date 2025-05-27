Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai

Victim’s experience ignites public anger over corruption and misconduct

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
63 1 minute read
Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai
Picture courtesy of Thairath

A police officer has been dismissed after allegedly extorting 7,000 baht from a 21 year old man who was urinating by the roadside, claiming it was a fee to clear a drunk driving charge.

The incident took place on the Hod-Doi Tao Road in Chiang Mai province. The accused, posing as a police officer, reportedly intimidated the victim with a weapon, coercing him into calling his relatives to pay 20,000 baht (US$612). After negotiations lasting nearly four hours, the sum was reduced to 7,000 baht (US$215) before the victim was released.

Yesterday, May 26, Police Major General Yuthana Kaenchan, Chiang Mai Provincial Police Commander, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect is a non-commissioned officer in a nearby area.

An investigation committee has been established to gather testimonies from the victim, which confirmed the perpetrator’s rank as a sergeant. Pending further inquiry, the officer will be dismissed from service. If found guilty, the officer will face criminal charges and severe disciplinary actions.

Related Articles

Separately, the Hod District Police Station in Chiang Mai is compiling evidence to request an arrest warrant for 35 year old Sergeant Witaya, who is part of the Doi Tao district investigation unit, and 26 year old Adunwit, a police informant, reported KhaoSod.

The arrest warrants are anticipated before proceeding with arrests according to legal protocols. The group, claiming to be police, initially demanded a bribe of 20,000 baht, eventually settling for 7,000 baht.

In similar news, a Thai political activist and ex-inmate has accused Bangkok Remand Prison officials of taking bribes from a Chinese prisoner in exchange for special treatment.

Activist Ekkachai Hongkangwan shared his account on Facebook on January 21, detailing his time in the prison between 2022 and 2023.

In his post, he described how Chinese suspects involved in call centre scams were living comfortably behind bars, raising concerns about corruption within the prison system.

Latest Thailand News
Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group Thailand News

Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group

7 seconds ago
Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai

5 minutes ago
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting Bangkok News

27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

12 minutes ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives Road deaths

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

17 minutes ago
3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya Thailand News

3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya

22 minutes ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

29 minutes ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

33 minutes ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

41 minutes ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

48 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

54 minutes ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

1 hour ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

1 hour ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

1 hour ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

2 hours ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

2 hours ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

2 hours ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

2 hours ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

2 hours ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

3 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

3 hours ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

3 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

3 hours ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

2 days ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

2 weeks ago
Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

2 weeks ago
Local politician&#8217;s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station

Local politician’s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x