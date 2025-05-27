Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai

A police officer has been dismissed after allegedly extorting 7,000 baht from a 21 year old man who was urinating by the roadside, claiming it was a fee to clear a drunk driving charge.

The incident took place on the Hod-Doi Tao Road in Chiang Mai province. The accused, posing as a police officer, reportedly intimidated the victim with a weapon, coercing him into calling his relatives to pay 20,000 baht (US$612). After negotiations lasting nearly four hours, the sum was reduced to 7,000 baht (US$215) before the victim was released.

Yesterday, May 26, Police Major General Yuthana Kaenchan, Chiang Mai Provincial Police Commander, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect is a non-commissioned officer in a nearby area.

An investigation committee has been established to gather testimonies from the victim, which confirmed the perpetrator’s rank as a sergeant. Pending further inquiry, the officer will be dismissed from service. If found guilty, the officer will face criminal charges and severe disciplinary actions.

Separately, the Hod District Police Station in Chiang Mai is compiling evidence to request an arrest warrant for 35 year old Sergeant Witaya, who is part of the Doi Tao district investigation unit, and 26 year old Adunwit, a police informant, reported KhaoSod.

The arrest warrants are anticipated before proceeding with arrests according to legal protocols. The group, claiming to be police, initially demanded a bribe of 20,000 baht, eventually settling for 7,000 baht.

In similar news, a Thai political activist and ex-inmate has accused Bangkok Remand Prison officials of taking bribes from a Chinese prisoner in exchange for special treatment.

Activist Ekkachai Hongkangwan shared his account on Facebook on January 21, detailing his time in the prison between 2022 and 2023.

In his post, he described how Chinese suspects involved in call centre scams were living comfortably behind bars, raising concerns about corruption within the prison system.