Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 5, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Panumate Tanraksa

Three northern provinces declared emergency disaster zones over hazardous air

Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Phayao have been declared emergency disaster zones as persistent hazardous air quality continues to grip northern Thailand, unlocking emergency funds for provincial governors to deploy relief efforts.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Unsit Sampuntharat, as he provided an update on wildfires, haze, and fine-dust pollution affecting 17 provinces across the region.

Chiang Mai has ranked as the world’s most polluted city for five consecutive days, according to iQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring company. At 3pm on Saturday, the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 206, placing it in the “very unhealthy” category, with PM2.5 concentrations recorded at 131 microgrammes per cubic metre. While this marked a slight improvement from earlier readings that day, it remains well above Thailand’s safe threshold of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Unsit said the emergency designation enables governors to draw on funds under the Ministry of Finance’s disaster relief regulations, as well as other available budgets.

He added that the measure is intended to help address the ongoing crisis and provide compensation for any damage to life and property.

The haze season in northern Thailand typically peaks between February and April, driven by agricultural burning, forest fires, and transboundary smoke from neighbouring countries. Health officials have urged residents in affected provinces to stay indoors, wear N95 masks when going outside, and seek medical attention if experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Related Articles

Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality | Thaiger Thailand News

Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality

2 minutes ago
Songkhla orders probe after 100,000 litres of diesel found | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla orders probe after 100,000 litres of diesel found

1 hour ago
Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict

2 hours ago
The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV | Thaiger Events

The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV

3 hours ago
Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel

3 hours ago
Thailand petrol prices updated: details from five major stations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand petrol prices updated: details from five major stations

3 hours ago
65-year-old British man dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

65-year-old British man dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash

21 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok

23 hours ago
American critically injured in Pattaya car accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

American critically injured in Pattaya car accident

1 day ago
Thai PM vows crackdown on oil hoarding amid energy crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows crackdown on oil hoarding amid energy crisis

1 day ago
South Korean loan scam leader detained in Thailand, faces extradition | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean loan scam leader detained in Thailand, faces extradition

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver accuses Russian man of refusing to pay for service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver accuses Russian man of refusing to pay for service

2 days ago
Thai Airways allows two power banks, bans onboard use | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways allows two power banks, bans onboard use

2 days ago
Buriram man accuses high school teacher of sexually assaulting and manipulating him | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man accuses high school teacher of sexually assaulting and manipulating him

2 days ago
MP pushes back against Clean Air Bill as Thais are &#8216;breathing dust to death&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

MP pushes back against Clean Air Bill as Thais are ‘breathing dust to death’

2 days ago
Human remains found on Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz | Thaiger Thailand News

Human remains found on Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz

2 days ago
3 foreigners caught using toy banknotes at Phuket entertainment venue | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreigners caught using toy banknotes at Phuket entertainment venue

2 days ago
Man caught cooking dog meat at Udon Thani home | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man caught cooking dog meat at Udon Thani home

2 days ago
Thai woman hires friend to kill her ex-boyfriend before taking her life | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman hires friend to kill her ex-boyfriend before taking her life

2 days ago
Three boys rescued from child begging ring in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Crime News

Three boys rescued from child begging ring in Nakhon Pathom

2 days ago
Phuket to raise boat fares to Koh Phi Phi and tour package prices from April 5 | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to raise boat fares to Koh Phi Phi and tour package prices from April 5

2 days ago
Homeless man held after stone attack on bar owners in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Homeless man held after stone attack on bar owners in Pattaya

2 days ago
Burmese mother confesses to killing 7 year old daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Burmese mother confesses to killing 7 year old daughter in Bangkok

2 days ago
Six Cambodians held in Trat crab meat smuggling case | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Six Cambodians held in Trat crab meat smuggling case

2 days ago
Suphan Buri hospital admits baby injection error | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri hospital admits baby injection error

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 5, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.