Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality

Photo courtesy of Panumate Tanraksa

Three northern provinces declared emergency disaster zones over hazardous air

Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Phayao have been declared emergency disaster zones as persistent hazardous air quality continues to grip northern Thailand, unlocking emergency funds for provincial governors to deploy relief efforts.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Unsit Sampuntharat, as he provided an update on wildfires, haze, and fine-dust pollution affecting 17 provinces across the region.

Chiang Mai has ranked as the world’s most polluted city for five consecutive days, according to iQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring company. At 3pm on Saturday, the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 206, placing it in the “very unhealthy” category, with PM2.5 concentrations recorded at 131 microgrammes per cubic metre. While this marked a slight improvement from earlier readings that day, it remains well above Thailand’s safe threshold of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Unsit said the emergency designation enables governors to draw on funds under the Ministry of Finance’s disaster relief regulations, as well as other available budgets.

He added that the measure is intended to help address the ongoing crisis and provide compensation for any damage to life and property.

The haze season in northern Thailand typically peaks between February and April, driven by agricultural burning, forest fires, and transboundary smoke from neighbouring countries. Health officials have urged residents in affected provinces to stay indoors, wear N95 masks when going outside, and seek medical attention if experiencing respiratory symptoms.

For tips on staying safe, read: 9 things you must do to protect yourself from Bangkok’s hazardous PM2.5 levels in 2026