Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 19, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo | Thaiger

An unidentified transgender woman fell to her death from a luxury condominium in the Kaset-Nawamin area of Bangkok on Friday night, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances of the fall.

At 8.10pm on April 18, police sub-lieutenant Natdanai Sriyotha from Phaholyothin Police Station received a report of a fatal fall at a condominium on Prasert Manukitch Road, Senanikom subdistrict, Chatuchak district.

Police colonel Marut Sudnongbua, superintendent of Phaholyothin Police Station, and police lieutenant colonel Kachakorn Saithasawat, deputy superintendent of operations, dispatched patrol and investigation teams to the scene.

Officers found the body of an unidentified individual, believed to be a 30 year old transgender woman based on visible breast enhancement surgery. Initial investigations have not yet determined from which room or floor she fell.

Witnesses said they noticed the body lying beside the building at around 7.45pm while they were stepping out for a cigarette. The deceased had visible injuries to the head and legs. Rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation attended the scene but found no pulse.

The deceased carried no government or personal identification documents. Phaholyothin Police Station’s investigation team is reviewing CCTV footage and coordinating with forensic doctors from the Police General Hospital to establish the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Related Articles

Latest Thailand News
Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo

13 seconds ago
Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5

1 hour ago
Consumer council calls for 20-baht Green Line fare | Thaiger Thailand News

Consumer council calls for 20-baht Green Line fare

2 hours ago
Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand

3 hours ago
French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area | Thaiger Krabi News

French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area

3 hours ago
Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand&#8217;s road safety report | Thaiger Pattaya News

Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand’s road safety report

21 hours ago
Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel | Thaiger Business News

Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel

23 hours ago
Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution

1 day ago
Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks

1 day ago
Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20

1 day ago
3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration | Thaiger Thailand News

3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration

2 days ago
Trat fisherman fined over 140,000 baht for illegal diesel | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat fisherman fined over 140,000 baht for illegal diesel

2 days ago
Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party

2 days ago
Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do

2 days ago
Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

2 days ago
Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search | Thaiger South Thailand News

Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search

2 days ago
2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim&#8217;s neck | Thaiger Thailand News

2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck

2 days ago
British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin | Thaiger Thailand News

British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin

2 days ago
Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya

2 days ago
Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road

2 days ago
Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events

2 days ago
OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here&#8217;s what you need to know | Thaiger Technology News

OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here’s what you need to know

2 days ago
Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe

2 days ago
1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views | Thaiger Events

1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 19, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.