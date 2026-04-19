Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo

An unidentified transgender woman fell to her death from a luxury condominium in the Kaset-Nawamin area of Bangkok on Friday night, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances of the fall.

At 8.10pm on April 18, police sub-lieutenant Natdanai Sriyotha from Phaholyothin Police Station received a report of a fatal fall at a condominium on Prasert Manukitch Road, Senanikom subdistrict, Chatuchak district.

Police colonel Marut Sudnongbua, superintendent of Phaholyothin Police Station, and police lieutenant colonel Kachakorn Saithasawat, deputy superintendent of operations, dispatched patrol and investigation teams to the scene.

Officers found the body of an unidentified individual, believed to be a 30 year old transgender woman based on visible breast enhancement surgery. Initial investigations have not yet determined from which room or floor she fell.

Witnesses said they noticed the body lying beside the building at around 7.45pm while they were stepping out for a cigarette. The deceased had visible injuries to the head and legs. Rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation attended the scene but found no pulse.

The deceased carried no government or personal identification documents. Phaholyothin Police Station’s investigation team is reviewing CCTV footage and coordinating with forensic doctors from the Police General Hospital to establish the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.