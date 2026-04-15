Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 2 minutes read
Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Air quality across Thailand has deteriorated significantly, with PM2.5 levels breaching safety thresholds in 42 provinces spanning the north, northeast, and central regions, as forecasters warn of worsening pollution over the coming week.

The Air Pollution Resolution Communication Centre reported on Tuesday, April 15, that readings taken at 7am showed unsafe PM2.5 concentrations across a broad swath of the country. The affected provinces are:

  • Nonthaburi
  • Bangkok
  • Chiang Rai
  • Chiang Mai
  • Nan
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Phayao
  • Lamphun
  • Lampang
  • Phrae
  • Uttaradit
  • Sukhothai
  • Phitsanulok
  • Tak
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Phichit
  • Phetchabun
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Uthai Thani
  • Sing Buri
  • Lop Buri
  • Saraburi
  • Suphan Buri
  • Ayutthaya
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Ratchaburi
  • Samut Songkhram
  • Phetchaburi
  • Bueng Kan
  • Nong Khai
  • Loei
  • Udon Thani
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Sakon Nakhon
  • Mukdahan
  • Khon Kaen
  • Kalasin
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Si Sa Ket
Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Air4Thai

North and northeast

In the north, PM2.5 readings ranged from 54.2 to 201.1 microgrammes per cubic metre, well above the safety standard.

The northeast recorded levels between 30.6 and 190.1 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Central, western, and Bangkok

Central and western provinces reported figures between 30.5 and 91.6 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Bangkok and its surrounding area had four zones with PM2.5 readings between 25.0 and 42.0 microgrammes per cubic metre.

East and south

Not all regions were affected equally. The east recorded moderate air quality, with readings between 17.8 and 33.9 microgrammes per cubic metre.

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The south remained in good condition, with levels at 13.0 to 27.5 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Health advice

Health authorities have advised the general public to monitor their health and limit time outdoors, or wear protective equipment when going outside.

People with underlying health conditions are encouraged to take extra precautions, reduce outdoor activity further, and consult a doctor if symptoms develop.

Residents in red-zone areas are advised to avoid going outdoors altogether and to seek medical attention if they experience any health effects.

Seven-day forecast

PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and its surroundings are expected to ease from April 17 onwards, though continued monitoring is advised in some areas.

Central and western provinces are forecast to see pollution rise throughout April 16 to 22. Seventeen northern provinces are also predicted to experience increasing PM2.5 during the same period.

The northeast may see a spike on April 16, while the east is expected to see some improvement over the same stretch. The south is anticipated to maintain its good air quality throughout the period, reported KhaoSod.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.