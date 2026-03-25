Chinese customer refuses 259-baht bill, Chiang Mai buffet owner says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 11:46 AM
78 1 minute read
Chinese customer refuses 259-baht bill, Chiang Mai buffet owner says | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via สายบุฟเฟ่ต์เชียงใหม่

A buffet dispute has drawn attention online after a Chiang Mai restaurant owner posted on Facebook yesterday, March 24, about a Chinese customer who allegedly refused to pay after eating, prompting the shop to call the police to mediate.

The post was shared by a Facebook user who identified themself as the owner of a Shabu buffet restaurant in Chiang Mai province.

In their warning to other food businesses, the author said the customer ate a 259-baht buffet alone and then refused to pay, alleging the restaurant’s meat was fake and that he developed stomach pain and needed to go to the hospital.

Chinese customer refuses 259-baht bill, Chiang Mai buffet owner says
Photo via สายบุฟเฟ่ต์เชียงใหม่

The restaurant decided to contact the police to help resolve the situation at the scene. Officers then attempted to negotiate a payment of 200 baht, but the customer refused, and discussions continued for about an hour.

According to the post, the situation escalated to the point where police were preparing to handcuff the man and take him to a police station, before he agreed to pay 160 baht.

The owner thanked the officers for spending time on the matter and shared photos showing police attending to the incident.

The post was widely shared and prompted extensive discussion online. Netizens said similar incidents have become more common recently and urged restaurants to be more cautious.

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Chinese customer refuses 259-baht bill, Chiang Mai buffet owner says
Photo via สายบุฟเฟ่ต์เชียงใหม่

Some comments suggested changing payment procedures, such as collecting money before diners begin eating, to reduce the risk of non-payment and minimise disruption.

The incident was widely framed as a cautionary example for restaurant operators, particularly in tourist areas, to be more careful and consider adjusting payment arrangements to prevent similar losses.

Elsewhere, a disturbance was reported at a restaurant in Prachin Buri after a drunk Chinese tourist removed his shirt and threw money towards other diners. The incident was filmed and shared online, and police were called to the scene.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 11:46 AM
78 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.