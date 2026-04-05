Trat farm worker killed by wild elephant in musth

A 63 year old Mon farm worker was trampled by a wild elephant in Trat today, April 5, after trying to chase it away. Officials said a strong musth scent was detected at the scene.

The incident happened in Bo Phloi subdistrict, Bo Rai district. Rescue workers and local officials went to the scene, where the body was found in a forested area inside Khlong Kaeo Waterfall National Park.

Officials quickly removed the body from the forest. The body was later taken to Bo Rai Hospital for relatives to collect for religious rites.

The victim’s son, 33 year old Saichon, said he saw the elephant venture out of the forest in an unusually agitated state. He said his father went out to chase it despite repeated warnings from family members not to do so, as he had done before.

Initial checks suggested the elephant may have been “Jao Dave,” a wild male known for separating from the herd and previously linked to a fatal attack in Huai Raeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat.

An officer from Khlong Kaeo Waterfall National Park said the area carried a strong smell associated with musth, a period when male elephants become highly aggressive.

DailyNews reported that officials estimate there are now about 70 wild elephants in this zone, with the population growing by around 8% each year.

Trat MP Phichanon Ingprasan said he had raised the wild elephant issue in Parliament on April 1. After the fatal attack, he said he contacted Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin to report the situation and push for assistance for the victim’s family.

The main problems, he noted, were public knowledge and budget support. Many villagers still use traditional methods such as lighting firecrackers or trying to drive elephants away themselves, which can be highly dangerous, especially if an elephant is hiding in dense forest or is in musth.

He added that only 31 main officers are currently responsible for several subdistricts, which can delay response times.

Volunteer teams working around the clock also lack proper pay and welfare support, an issue he said he had raised in his proposal on wild elephant management.

Officials warned that the situation could worsen over the next two to three months as durian and other fruit crops ripen. They urged residents not to try to drive elephants away themselves and instead report sightings to local leaders or volunteer watch teams to reduce the risk of further deaths.

In a separate incident, a camper was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant while camping with friends at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The incident took place as the man was out for a walk near the campsite, located in the Wang Nam Khiao district.