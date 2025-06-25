2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong

A dramatic rescue unfolded early this morning as two people were safely retrieved from a deep ravine after their motorbike crashed along the road to Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong.

The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation received an emergency call at 3.05am today, June 25, alerting them to the accident in which a motorbike had plunged into the ravine, leaving the riders stranded and in urgent need of help.

Rescue workers from the Khuan Yang and Kathu branches of the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation quickly responded to the distress call. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the motorbike and its two injured riders about 20 metres down in the ravine, surrounded by complete darkness. Despite their traumatic situation, both victims were conscious and able to communicate with the rescue teams.

The victims were identified as Dinat Panaejaka, a 23 year old man from Yala, and Baifern Jhanpratum, also 23, from Prachin Buri. Dinat was suffering from pain in his left arm, while Baifern complained of pain in her back and legs. The rescue operation was complicated by the steep slope and the difficult terrain, but the team quickly assessed the situation and called for additional equipment, including slings and lighting, to ensure a safe operation.

Rescue teams rappelled down the steep incline to reach the pair. After stabilising their conditions, they carefully lifted both victims from the ravine. The duo was then transported to Patong Hospital for further treatment, reported The Phuket News.

While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, authorities have confirmed the quick and coordinated response of the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation in rescuing the pair from a potentially fatal situation. The incident highlights the dangers of riding on treacherous roads in the area and the importance of timely emergency services in preventing further harm.

Thanks to the dedication and expertise of the rescue teams, both victims are now in stable condition.