Buriram man finds 7-centimetre needle near heart after chest injury

A Thai man in Buriram province is in a critical condition after doctors found a seven-centimetre needle lodged in his chest, almost piercing his heart.

Rescue workers were called to a house in Krasang district yesterday, March 24, to assist Boonlert Sattaram, who reported pain in his chest. He reportedly tried drinking water to ease the symptoms, but it did not help.

When the rescue team arrived, Boonlert was standing outside the house and walked slowly towards them while holding his chest. Rescuers said they could not see any external wound, so he was taken to Krasang Hospital for further checks.

Hospital staff carried out an X-ray and found a small sharp object inside his body near his heart. The item was later identified as a needle about seven centimetres long. Boonlert was then transferred to Buriram Hospital for surgery, with doctors describing the procedure as complex and high-risk.

Boonlert’s 25 year old family member, Sophon Nokprom, told ThaiRath that Boonlert needed urgent surgery and remained in a critical condition. Sophon said he suspected the needle belonged to Boonlert and may have been left on his bed after sewing.

He added that Boonlert usually lies down immediately after returning from work, and he believed the needle could have pierced his chest at that time.

A 29 year old neighbour, Suranya, told reporters she heard Boonlert crying out in pain for more than two hours before the rescue team arrived.

As of the latest update, Boonlert’s condition after surgery had not been made public.

In a similar case in Buriram last year, a Thai woman posted on Facebook saying she discovered a needle in her gum 15 years after a dental visit. She said she felt pain in the area for a few days, sought treatment and learned a needle was present.

Some social media users suggested the needle may have come from a fishing tool she accidentally swallowed, but she disagreed. Others speculated it was linked to black magic, but she said she had never argued with anyone.