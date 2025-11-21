Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 21, 2025, 11:11 AM
234 1 minute read
Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Thairath

The government plans to gradually raise VAT to 10% to address rising deficits, as revealed by the finance minister during a major economic event in Bangkok.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas revealed plans to gradually increase VAT, starting with a 1.5% rise to 8.5% by 2028. The announcement was made during his address at the Money Expo 2025 Bangkok Year-End, where he stressed the need for fiscal reform to safeguard the country’s economic stability.

The proposed VAT hike is part of the Finance Ministry’s medium-term fiscal framework (MTFF), approved by the Cabinet on November 18. The MTFF aims to restore investor confidence, both domestic and international, by showing that the government is serious about tightening its financial belt.

“If increasing the VAT rate proves challenging, the ministry will implement other measures to assure investors of the country’s fiscal strength.”

Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan | News by Thaiger

Ekniti pointed out that Moody’s and Fitch Ratings recently downgraded Thailand’s economic outlook from stable to negative, citing fiscal deficits that exceed international norms. In the last fiscal year, Thailand posted a deficit of 4.4%, far above the 3% guideline. S&P Global Ratings, however, has maintained a stable outlook, trusting in the government’s fiscal-discipline roadmap.

The MTFF targets reducing the fiscal deficit to under 3% of GDP by 2029. To achieve this, the ministry is preparing a range of tax reforms, including the VAT hike, expenditure cuts, and strategies to leverage the Thailand Infrastructure Fund and expand public-private partnerships.

Related Articles

Cost-cutting measures include a Cabinet directive to eliminate redundant spending. One plan under review is the consolidation of overlapping welfare schemes into a single, streamlined system using shared government data.

Ekniti also confirmed that a new stimulus package aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is in the works. The package will offer loans, loan guarantees, tax perks, and initiatives to help SMEs win government procurement contracts, according to Bangkok Post.

Another initiative, dubbed the “big brothers help little brothers” programme, will encourage large corporations to support SMEs in exchange for tax incentives.

The government plans to revamp retirement savings by introducing the Thailand Individual Savings Account, replacing several existing funds to make long-term saving more efficient and appealing.

Latest Thailand News
Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy

40 minutes ago
Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan

1 hour ago
Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo

2 hours ago
Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video)

2 hours ago
Can you stay and work in Thailand with your new Thai degree after graduation? | Thaiger Visa Information

Can you stay and work in Thailand with your new Thai degree after graduation?

2 hours ago
Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals

2 hours ago
Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment

2 hours ago
Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street

3 hours ago
Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school

3 hours ago
Cold blast chills Thailand as southern storms roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold blast chills Thailand as southern storms roll in

3 hours ago
2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup

19 hours ago
Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals

19 hours ago
Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it | Thaiger Visa Information

Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it

19 hours ago
Thailand &#8216;Fast Pass&#8217; to unlock stalled investment billions | Thaiger Business News

Thailand ‘Fast Pass’ to unlock stalled investment billions

19 hours ago
Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

20 hours ago
South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

20 hours ago
Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

20 hours ago
British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat

21 hours ago
2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final

21 hours ago
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger Phuket News

Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

21 hours ago
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

22 hours ago
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 21, 2025, 11:11 AM
234 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.