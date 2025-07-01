Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited is propelling its Low Carbon Skies by Bangkok Airways initiative with a major commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Starting today, July 1, the airline will officially introduce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on its commercial flights, marking a significant step towards a more environmentally friendly future for aviation in Thailand.

Captain Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways, described the adoption of SAF as a milestone in the airline’s journey to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions.

“This initiative is central to our sustainability policies,” he said. “In 2024, we started testing SAF on a pilot flight between Samui and Bangkok, and now, SAF will be used on commercial flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to international destinations like Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Luang Prabang, and the Maldives.”

The airline will blend SAF with 99% Jet A-1 fuel, starting with a 1% SAF mix, which is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by around 128 kilogrammes per flight. This sustainable move is part of the airline’s broader mission to lead the charge in Thailand’s green aviation industry.

As one of the region’s leading airlines, Bangkok Airways remains committed to enhancing service quality while prioritising sustainable value for passengers and stakeholders. The company also actively contributes to the growth of Thailand’s aviation sector, striving to offer passengers not just memorable travel experiences but eco-friendly ones as well.

The airline is taking steps towards becoming a “Sustainable Airline,” guided by the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework. This includes efforts in climate change management, waste reduction, resource efficiency, and transitioning to alternative energy sources. Additionally, Bangkok Airways is committed to improving fuel efficiency, carbon footprint reporting, and promoting waste upcycling initiatives, Mitihoon reported.

A key part of its sustainability efforts is the Love Earth, Save Earth project, now in its eighth year, which involves planting coconut trees on Koh Samui to help restore the island’s ecosystem.