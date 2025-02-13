Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott38 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
68 1 minute read
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025
Picture courtesy of PTT

PTT Oil and Retail Plc (OR) is revving up for a sunnier financial forecast this year, aiming to bounce back after last year’s revenue slip. The secret sauce? A Thailand infused with tourism and investment buzz, according to OR chief Peekthong Thongyai.

Thanks to a tourism surge, Thailand’s economic prospects are looking rosier than ever. Back in 2019, the country played host to a whopping 39.7 million foreign visitors, splashing out a cool 1.9 trillion baht.

Advertisements

Fast forward to last year, and foreign arrivals clocked in at 35.5 million, an impressive 26.2% leap, with spending rocketing up 34% to 1.6 trillion baht. And Peekthong is confident this tourism tidal wave, combined with juicy investments, will be the wind beneath the economy’s wings come 2025.

OR is betting big on digital innovation to spruce up business and reclaim its former glory in the oil market, after all, its market share in oil wholesale and retail slipped from 42% to a modest 34% in recent years.

Related Articles

Green is the new black at OR, with plans to turbocharge its clean energy venture, diving into electric vehicle charging and spurring growth in non-oil sectors, notably its Cafe Amazon coffee empire and burgeoning healthcare offerings.

Breaking new ground last year, OR dipped its toes into healthcare, opening shops peddling beauty and wellness goodies, and they’re scouting fresh opportunities to woo the modern consumer.

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025 | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre

Eyeing up the international scene, OR is setting its sights on Cambodia, lured by its political calm, a strategy aiming to bolster their global footprint.

Advertisements

While OR faced a 5.9% drop in total revenue last year, plummeting to 724 billion baht, mainly due to dwindling oil sales and dipping global oil prices, all’s not lost.

Mobility-related trades, including oil, took a 7.4% revenue hit, but lifestyle businesses blossomed by 8.2%, thanks to bold expansion, reported Bangkok Post.

With tourism on the rise and a strategic pivot towards innovation and sustainability, OR’s path to recovery might just be ready to ignite.

Latest Thailand News
Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike Thailand News

Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike

2 minutes ago
Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge Thailand News

Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge

10 minutes ago
Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth Business News

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

21 minutes ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

29 minutes ago
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025 Business News

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

38 minutes ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya Pattaya News

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

47 minutes ago
Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs Business News

Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

59 minutes ago
Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist&#8217;s life after tumble Thailand News

Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist’s life after tumble

1 hour ago
Comeback call: Thailand&#8217;s smartphone market dials up growth Business News

Comeback call: Thailand’s smartphone market dials up growth

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns

1 hour ago
High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video) Bangkok News

High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video)

2 hours ago
Ex-minister’s son pulled off Bangkok flight over ‘kidnapping’ alert Bangkok News

Ex-minister’s son pulled off Bangkok flight over ‘kidnapping’ alert

2 hours ago
Crowds seek blessings at Kham Chanod on Magha Puja Day Thailand News

Crowds seek blessings at Kham Chanod on Magha Puja Day

2 hours ago
Pattaya transforms Lan Pho Naklua into modern seafood market Pattaya News

Pattaya transforms Lan Pho Naklua into modern seafood market

2 hours ago
Thai security operation rescues 261 from Myanmar call centre Crime News

Thai security operation rescues 261 from Myanmar call centre

2 hours ago
Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values Thailand News

Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values

2 hours ago
South Korean fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya for visa overstay Pattaya News

South Korean fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya for visa overstay

2 hours ago
Thai DSI targets Karen leader in global call centre scam Thailand News

Thai DSI targets Karen leader in global call centre scam

3 hours ago
Honda Jazz overturns and catches fire in Nong Khai Road deaths

Honda Jazz overturns and catches fire in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Shocking discovery: Thai man found dead in Phuket resort room Phuket News

Shocking discovery: Thai man found dead in Phuket resort room

3 hours ago
PM hosts first mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla to boost southern development Thailand News

PM hosts first mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla to boost southern development

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for targeting intoxicated passengers Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for targeting intoxicated passengers

3 hours ago
Thai TV host questions DJ Man&#8217;s 14 million baht extortion claims Thailand News

Thai TV host questions DJ Man’s 14 million baht extortion claims

3 hours ago
Teenage girl seeks temple refuge after uncle&#8217;s alleged assault Crime News

Teenage girl seeks temple refuge after uncle’s alleged assault

4 hours ago
Blue Café by Alain Ducasse Opens at Siam Paragon Cafe

Blue Café by Alain Ducasse Opens at Siam Paragon

4 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott38 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
68 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

21 minutes ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

29 minutes ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

47 minutes ago
Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

Full steam ahead: SRT fast-tracks freight boost to cut costs

59 minutes ago