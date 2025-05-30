Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

Thailand’s multibillion-baht telecom war is heating up as the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) officially opens bidding for high-demand mobile spectrum licences. The auction, scheduled for June 29, could reshape the country’s digital future—but not without controversy.

Today, May 30, telecom giants True Move H and Advanced Info Service (AIS) submitted their applications to compete for spectrum licences in four key frequency bands: 850 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz.

The NBTC has divided these into three groups, with opening bids ranging from 1.057 billion to 7.738 billion baht per lot, depending on the frequency and bandwidth.

True Corporation CEO Sigve Brekke led his team in filing their application at 11.09am, stating the company had carefully analysed the auction’s viability and brought in external consultants.

“We see this as a key opportunity to enhance digital connectivity and contribute to Thailand’s regional digital economy leadership,” True declared.

Just hours later, at 2.14pm, AIS submitted its bid, represented by Waroonthep Watcharaporn. The applications were received by NBTC Commissioner Sompop Purivigraipong.

While the two telecom titans prepare for battle, critics say the game is already rigged. The Consumer Council, supported by several advocacy groups, filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court to halt the auction. The petition calls for revised auction criteria to ensure fair competition and to prevent market monopolisation.

Itthaboon Onwongsa, Deputy Secretary-General of the Consumer Council, said, “The market is effectively controlled by just two players. We need reforms to open up space for new entrants and ensure better consumer protection.”

Echoing these concerns, economist Pornthep Benyaapikul from Thammasat University noted that some bands, like the 2100 MHz, still have active licences with three years remaining. He warned that this could lead to spectrum hoarding and anti-competitive practices if not tightly regulated, reported The Nation.

Pornthep urged the NBTC to introduce post-auction reforms, including support for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), who lease bandwidth from licensed operators but offer independent services.

“Allowing MVNOs would inject real competition into the market without needing massive infrastructure investment,” he said.

With the deadline for applicant verification set for June 19 and the auction just weeks away, all eyes are on the NBTC to deliver a fair, forward-thinking process that prioritises both innovation and consumer rights.