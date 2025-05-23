Thailand video news | Thailand to enforce medical certification for cannabis use, Malaysia & Thailand to upgrade cross-border power grid

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include Thailand’s tightened cannabis laws, and former PM Yingluck faces a ฿10 billion penalty over her rice scheme. Pattaya police crack down on prostitution, while a tourist in Krabi causes outrage by insulting park rangers. Police bust an illegal gay brothel in Khon Kaen, and a man in Sisaket goes viral for riding a motorbike on a mattress. Regionally, Cambodia faces press freedom concerns, Indonesia sparks criticism over a military finance appointment, Malaysia and Thailand upgrade their power grid, and Japan’s agriculture minister resigns after a rice remark backlash.

Thailand will require all cannabis users—locals and tourists—to present a medical certificate within 40 days. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin confirmed the move, shifting cannabis policy back towards medical-only use. The bill introduces penalties, dosage limits, and stricter business licensing to curb rising recreational use.

Thailand’s Supreme Administrative Court has ordered former PM Yingluck Shinawatra to pay ฿10 billion in damages for losses from her government’s rice-pledging scheme. The verdict partially overturns a 2016 annulment, reigniting debate over political accountability.

Pattaya Police launched a major operation on 21 May, arresting over 50 individuals for prostitution along the beachfront. Led by Pol. Col. Anek Sathongyoo, the crackdown aims to improve the city’s tourist-friendly image amid rising nighttime crime.

A foreign tourist sparked outrage in Krabi after entering a closed area at Maya Bay and insulting rangers. Viral footage shows him fleeing angry locals. Authorities later charged him under the National Park Act. The case highlights ongoing concerns about disrespectful tourist behaviour.

Police raided the “Secret Club” spa in Khon Kaen on 21 May, discovering it operated as an illegal gay brothel. Officers arrested five foreign sex workers and the Thai manager. Charges include immigration violations and operating without a licence.

A man in Sisaket became a social media sensation after a video showed him riding a motorbike while lying on a mattress. The clip has drawn over 11 million views, sparking laughter and safety concerns. Authorities have not commented on the viral stunt.

Press freedom groups are urging Cambodia to release journalist Ouk Mao, arrested on 7 May while covering illegal logging. Detained without a warrant, Mao is held in Stung Treng prison. His arrest highlights growing pressure on environmental reporters.

Indonesia will appoint convicted general Lt. Gen. Djaka Budhi Utama to lead the customs and excise division. Rights groups slammed the move, citing his 1999 conviction and lack of financial expertise. The appointment fuels concerns over military influence in civilian governance.

Malaysia and Thailand will modernise their ageing cross-border power grid to boost renewable energy trade. Deputy PM Fadillah Yusof confirmed completed feasibility studies, while Malaysia seeks to purchase up to 300 MW of electricity. The project supports ASEAN energy goals.

Japanese Agriculture Minister Taku Etō resigned after saying he never buys rice, sparking outrage amid soaring food prices. His comment, made at a fundraiser, was widely seen as out-of-touch. Successor Shinjirō Koizumi inherits a ministry under pressure ahead of elections.