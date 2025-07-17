Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade

Youth-led movement gains momentum as provinces rally behind prevention and empowerment efforts across the kingdom

July 17, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket’s top official just bagged a royal seal of approval—and a national spotlight—for leading the fight against drugs.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat has been crowned with the coveted Outstanding Governor award for his role in championing the To be Number One campaign, a youth-focused anti-drug initiative that’s making waves across Thailand.

The award was handed out during the star-studded To be Number One Member Gathering 2025 at the IMPACT Forum Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani on Tuesday, July 15.

The prestigious event was presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, the royal figurehead behind the campaign.

Heavyweight representatives from key ministries—including Public Health, Interior, Labour, Justice, Education, and Social Development—attended the event, along with officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Governor Sophon was applauded for his “strong and innovative leadership” in pushing the campaign across Phuket, focusing on community-based engagement and positive alternatives for youth.

His efforts have helped build support systems for vulnerable teens and promote drug-free lifestyles through education and extracurricular programmes.

The To be Number One initiative, founded in 2002 under the royal patronage of Princess Ubolratana, aims to prevent drug use by empowering young people with life skills, self-esteem, and social support.

It’s now one of Thailand’s most recognised community outreach programmes, especially in rural and high-risk areas.

In a heartfelt display of commitment, Governor Sophon even took to the stage during a special concert to join young performers, sending a powerful message that provincial leaders are standing shoulder to shoulder with the country’s youth, reported The Phuket News.

Adding to the celebration, four Diamond Role Model awards were presented to agencies with standout performance at the national level, underlining the growing impact of the campaign on the ground.

Officials say the event is a reminder that fighting drug abuse goes beyond enforcement—it’s about connection, compassion and community. With Phuket leading the charge under Governor Sophon’s watch, the island province is quickly becoming a model for how to protect and inspire Thailand’s next generation.

July 17, 2025
