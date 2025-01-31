Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
145 2 minutes read
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone
Picture courtesy of pptvhd

In a daring leap into the skies, Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched its first drone, the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max, setting its sights on the lucrative drone market. The high-flying gadget is now ready for takeoff at AIS service shops, promising to boost revenue from retail outlets and capture the imaginations of tech enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

In a sweeping makeover of its retail strategy, AIS is transforming its shops into tech havens, shifting focus from just mobiles to a broader digital lifestyle smorgasbord. The latest addition? Drones, a natural fit alongside their lineup of smart gadgets offered over the years.

Advertisements

The new drone comes packed with impressive specs. Saran Phaloprakarn, AIS chief for mobile and consumer products, touted the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max’s standout features—a nifty 8K camera, compact foldable design, and a top speed of 47 kilometres per hour. It’s the perfect companion for content creators and travellers craving the next big thrill.

Eager customers can now snap up the sleek drone at AIS shops, especially in hotspots across tourist provinces. In the buzzing heart of Bangkok, it’s available at AIS customer service outposts in Siam Centre and centralwOrld, said Saran.

Related Articles

“This drone is crafted for content creators and wanderers yearning for a jaw-dropping experience.”

Saran added that AIS is sweetening the deal with exclusive accessories for the drone at the Thailand Mobile Expo 2025, where tech fans can catch the latest gadgets until Sunday, February 2 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone | News by Thaiger
Picture of the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max courtesy of Bangkok Post

During the expo, the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max is up for grabs at a tantalising discount—46,075 baht, reduced from its standard price of 47,700 baht. Saran lifted the lid on AIS’s exclusive partnership with HOVER, which sees them offering the Air X1 Pro Max in a one-of-a-kind promo package, on top of its availability via HOVER’s own website and select outlets.

Advertisements

In a timely boost, the board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission recently gave the nod to revised drone regulations, allowing more frequencies and enhancing existing rules. The green light is set to elevate drone use, nurturing innovation in research, development, production, and distribution.

As the mobile expo unfolds, AIS isn’t stopping at drones. They’re rolling out special promos for a host of digital lifestyle goodies, targeting everyone from professionals and students to gamers, travellers, and even spiritual seekers.

For gamers, the spotlight’s on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Series, powered by the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, because AIS knows the way to win hearts is through cutting-edge tech.

Latest Thailand News
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

2 hours ago
Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found Crime News

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

4 hours ago
Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers Thailand News

Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

4 hours ago
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand Crime News

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

4 hours ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical Bangkok News

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

4 hours ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory Chiang Mai News

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life Central Thailand News

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

5 hours ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant Crime News

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

5 hours ago
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone Business News

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

5 hours ago
Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings Central Thailand News

Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings

5 hours ago
Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution Business News

Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution

5 hours ago
Thai senator&#8217;s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate Politics News

Thai senator’s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate

5 hours ago
Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport Aviation News

Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport

6 hours ago
Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump&#8217;s tariff turmoil Business News

Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

6 hours ago
Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket Aviation News

Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

6 hours ago
Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand Crime News

Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand

6 hours ago
Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade Bangkok News

Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade

6 hours ago
Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention

7 hours ago
Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout Thailand News

Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout

7 hours ago
Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’ Crime News

Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’

7 hours ago
Reckless Thai rider&#8217;s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term Bangkok News

Reckless Thai rider’s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term

7 hours ago
Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video) Crime News

Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video)

7 hours ago
Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up Phuket News

Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up

8 hours ago
Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa Crime News

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

9 hours ago
Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle Chiang Mai News

Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

9 hours ago
Business NewsTechnology NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
145 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

4 hours ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

4 hours ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

5 hours ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

5 hours ago