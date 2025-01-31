Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

Picture courtesy of pptvhd

In a daring leap into the skies, Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched its first drone, the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max, setting its sights on the lucrative drone market. The high-flying gadget is now ready for takeoff at AIS service shops, promising to boost revenue from retail outlets and capture the imaginations of tech enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

In a sweeping makeover of its retail strategy, AIS is transforming its shops into tech havens, shifting focus from just mobiles to a broader digital lifestyle smorgasbord. The latest addition? Drones, a natural fit alongside their lineup of smart gadgets offered over the years.

The new drone comes packed with impressive specs. Saran Phaloprakarn, AIS chief for mobile and consumer products, touted the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max’s standout features—a nifty 8K camera, compact foldable design, and a top speed of 47 kilometres per hour. It’s the perfect companion for content creators and travellers craving the next big thrill.

Eager customers can now snap up the sleek drone at AIS shops, especially in hotspots across tourist provinces. In the buzzing heart of Bangkok, it’s available at AIS customer service outposts in Siam Centre and centralwOrld, said Saran.

“This drone is crafted for content creators and wanderers yearning for a jaw-dropping experience.”

Saran added that AIS is sweetening the deal with exclusive accessories for the drone at the Thailand Mobile Expo 2025, where tech fans can catch the latest gadgets until Sunday, February 2 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

During the expo, the HOVERAir X1 Pro Max is up for grabs at a tantalising discount—46,075 baht, reduced from its standard price of 47,700 baht. Saran lifted the lid on AIS’s exclusive partnership with HOVER, which sees them offering the Air X1 Pro Max in a one-of-a-kind promo package, on top of its availability via HOVER’s own website and select outlets.

In a timely boost, the board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission recently gave the nod to revised drone regulations, allowing more frequencies and enhancing existing rules. The green light is set to elevate drone use, nurturing innovation in research, development, production, and distribution.

As the mobile expo unfolds, AIS isn’t stopping at drones. They’re rolling out special promos for a host of digital lifestyle goodies, targeting everyone from professionals and students to gamers, travellers, and even spiritual seekers.

For gamers, the spotlight’s on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Series, powered by the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, because AIS knows the way to win hearts is through cutting-edge tech.