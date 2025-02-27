Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, has announced a bold plan to boost domestic tourism with a 3.5 billion baht budget request to fund the new We Travel Together programme. The scheme will offer Thai tourists 50% subsidies on hotel rooms and meals from May to September, with one million vouchers up for grabs.

The proposed programme aims to revitalise the tourism industry by increasing the subsidy rate from 40 to 50%, making travel more affordable for Thai residents. “We believe the vouchers will run out quickly,” Sorawong stated, highlighting the anticipated demand for the scheme.

The We Travel Together initiative was first introduced to stimulate domestic tourism following the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In its initial phase, the government subsidised room rates and meals at a 40% rate. This new version will provide an even greater incentive for Thais to explore their country, with 1 million vouchers available for registered participants.

Once successfully registered, tourists can use their vouchers to receive 50% discounts on accommodation and meal costs at participating hotels and restaurants nationwide. The scheme will run from May to September, covering the low season to encourage domestic travel during quieter months.

Sorawong is set to request the 3.5 billion baht budget from the government’s emergency fund, emphasising that the initiative is crucial for sustaining the recovery momentum of the tourism sector. The increased subsidy rate is designed to encourage more domestic spending, boosting local economies and supporting hospitality businesses across Thailand.

The minister also hinted at the possibility of expanding the subsidy to cover airfares, although a final decision has not been made.

“We are considering whether to include flight tickets in the subsidy. A decision will be made soon.”

To streamline the process and enhance accessibility, Sorawong revealed plans to develop a central platform for tourism and hotel businesses to participate in the co-pay scheme. This digital hub would simplify registration and voucher redemption, ensuring a seamless experience for both tourists and service providers, reported The Nation.