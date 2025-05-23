Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

Abusive man boasts to be above laws because his father is police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
471 2 minutes read
Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties
The actress sufferd physical assaults at a hotel. | Photo via Facebook/ ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด

A Thai actress is seeking justice and protection after being brutally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who also threatened her against taking legal action, boasting of his father’s influence as a police officer.

The actress, identified only as Bell, contacted the Foundation Campaigning to Reclaim Social Justice (CRSJ) for assistance and went public with her story, expressing hope that the suspect would face legal consequences and encouraging the public to remain vigilant regarding his actions.

Bell shared video evidence of the assaults and photos of her injuries, including bruises and wounds, with the Facebook news page Talat Lang Upgrade (ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด) before appearing on the television programme Hone Krasae to detail her suffering.

According to Bell, she met her ex-boyfriend, Kong, via a social media platform in early 2023. Although he was not her usual type, he appeared polite and calm, prompting her to give him a chance. She said she disliked womanisers and believed Kong might be the partner she was looking for.

Related Articles

However, Bell later discovered that Kong had a child and had previously been married. Kong claimed he was already divorced, so Bell continued the relationship.

Police's son exposed of abusing girlfriend
Bell in Hone Krasae news programme | Photo via Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Trouble began when Kong’s wife started harassing Bell, demanding she end the relationship. Bell eventually learned that Kong and his wife were still legally married, contrary to his claims. She then asked to end the relationship.

The physical abuse began after her request to break up. Kong locked Bell in a room and beat her. She managed to escape with help from a friend while Kong was at work.

Thai woman suffers physical abuses by ex-boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด

Later, Kong apologised and promised to pay his wife one million baht to finalise the divorce, resuming a relationship with Bell. She gave him another chance, but he never divorced his wife and even asked Bell to accept being his mistress.

Bell stated that she attempted to separate from Kong, but he continued to pursue her. The abuse escalated after she slapped him during an argument at a restaurant. Kong retaliated by dragging her along a public road to a hotel, where he beat her throughout the night until a neighbouring guest intervened.

Thai actress seeks help after repeated assautls by police's son
Bell was severely injured outside her home. | Photo via Facebook/ ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด

After being rescued, Bell blocked all contact with Kong, but the abuse continued. She said he later attacked her with a hard object outside her home, knocking her unconscious. He allegedly removed her trousers and left her with a bleeding wound, where she lay until a neighbour found her the next morning.

Thai actress abused by ex-boyfriend
Bell was rescued after abuses at a hotel. | Photo via Facebook/ ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด

Kong continued to send her threatening messages, claiming he was prepared to kill her with a knife and could avoid prosecution due to his father’s status and police connections.

Fearing for her life, Bell turned to the CRSJ Foundation and vowed to pursue legal action against Kong to the fullest extent. She also pledged never to return to a relationship with him.

Her story has gone viral on Thai social media, sparking public concern. No statement was issued by Kong or his father, and police have not yet publicly confirmed their next steps in the case.

Latest Thailand News
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

22 seconds ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

19 minutes ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

39 minutes ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

56 minutes ago
Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours&#8217; parcels Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

57 minutes ago
Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya Pattaya News

Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

2 hours ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

2 hours ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

2 hours ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

3 hours ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

3 hours ago
&#8216;Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon Thailand News

‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

4 hours ago
TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism Business News

TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

5 hours ago
Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties Bangkok News

Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

5 hours ago
Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV Pattaya News

Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV

5 hours ago
New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park

5 hours ago
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

6 hours ago
Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash Road deaths

Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

6 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup Thailand News

Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup

6 hours ago
TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered Business News

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

6 hours ago
Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM Thailand News

Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

7 hours ago
Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools Environment News

Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools

9 hours ago
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

23 hours ago
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout Thailand News

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
471 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

3 hours ago
Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

6 hours ago
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

23 hours ago
&#8216;Secret Club&#8217; busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

‘Secret Club’ busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x