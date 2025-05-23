Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

A Thai actress is seeking justice and protection after being brutally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who also threatened her against taking legal action, boasting of his father’s influence as a police officer.

The actress, identified only as Bell, contacted the Foundation Campaigning to Reclaim Social Justice (CRSJ) for assistance and went public with her story, expressing hope that the suspect would face legal consequences and encouraging the public to remain vigilant regarding his actions.

Bell shared video evidence of the assaults and photos of her injuries, including bruises and wounds, with the Facebook news page Talat Lang Upgrade (ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด) before appearing on the television programme Hone Krasae to detail her suffering.

According to Bell, she met her ex-boyfriend, Kong, via a social media platform in early 2023. Although he was not her usual type, he appeared polite and calm, prompting her to give him a chance. She said she disliked womanisers and believed Kong might be the partner she was looking for.

However, Bell later discovered that Kong had a child and had previously been married. Kong claimed he was already divorced, so Bell continued the relationship.

Trouble began when Kong’s wife started harassing Bell, demanding she end the relationship. Bell eventually learned that Kong and his wife were still legally married, contrary to his claims. She then asked to end the relationship.

The physical abuse began after her request to break up. Kong locked Bell in a room and beat her. She managed to escape with help from a friend while Kong was at work.

Later, Kong apologised and promised to pay his wife one million baht to finalise the divorce, resuming a relationship with Bell. She gave him another chance, but he never divorced his wife and even asked Bell to accept being his mistress.

Bell stated that she attempted to separate from Kong, but he continued to pursue her. The abuse escalated after she slapped him during an argument at a restaurant. Kong retaliated by dragging her along a public road to a hotel, where he beat her throughout the night until a neighbouring guest intervened.

After being rescued, Bell blocked all contact with Kong, but the abuse continued. She said he later attacked her with a hard object outside her home, knocking her unconscious. He allegedly removed her trousers and left her with a bleeding wound, where she lay until a neighbour found her the next morning.

Kong continued to send her threatening messages, claiming he was prepared to kill her with a knife and could avoid prosecution due to his father’s status and police connections.

Fearing for her life, Bell turned to the CRSJ Foundation and vowed to pursue legal action against Kong to the fullest extent. She also pledged never to return to a relationship with him.

Her story has gone viral on Thai social media, sparking public concern. No statement was issued by Kong or his father, and police have not yet publicly confirmed their next steps in the case.