Japan tops the table, but Thailand’s food scene is heating up fast

Thailand is turning up the heat on the global culinary map, climbing the ranks in food tourism, but it still has a bit of catching up to do with Japan.

According to the Thailand Culinary Image Assessment and Michelin Guide Thailand 2024 survey by Kenetixs Consulting, Thailand has firmly positioned itself as a global gastronomy hotspot, securing second place just behind Japan in the food tourism stakes.

The survey polled 3,000 foreign travellers (via 1,800 online responses and 1,200 interviews) and 1,200 Thai travellers (800 online, 400 interviews), revealing evolving perceptions around Asian food destinations.

Japan topped the rankings with a 64% score in 2024, up from 56% the previous year. Thailand followed closely with 53%, a noticeable jump from 44% in 2023. China came third at 35%, with South Korea and Singapore trailing at 33% and 28%, respectively.

The impact of the Michelin Guide Thailand initiative was also notable, especially among foreign visitors. Awareness of the Michelin Guide stood at 83% among international tourists, compared to just 57% of Thai travellers.

Key satisfaction stats among foreign tourists who dined at Michelin-rated establishments included:

93% overall satisfaction in 2024 (down slightly from 95% in 2023)

84% shared their dining experiences online

92% expressed a desire to return

97% recommended Michelin restaurants to others

94% visited other Michelin venues in Thailand

Meanwhile, Thai tourists reported a rise in satisfaction, reaching 96% in 2024 (up from 92% in 2023), reflecting a growing appreciation for the country’s fine-dining credentials.

The influence of the Michelin Guide also translated into big bucks, with tourist food spending linked to the guide hitting 479.85 million baht in 2024, almost double the 262.99 million baht recorded the year before.

Awareness of the Michelin Green Star, which honours restaurants for sustainability and social responsibility, is also rising, with 28% of foreign tourists and 21% of Thai tourists recognising the award, reported The Nation.

While Japan remains the reigning food tourism champ, Thailand’s soaring satisfaction scores, increasing global interest, and expanding Michelin influence show it’s on the cusp of a culinary takeover. One thing’s certain, the Land of Smiles is serving more than just sunshine.