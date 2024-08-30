Central Pattana reveals global expansion strategies at key event

Photo of Sarishti Arora Sarishti AroraPublished: 10:47, 30 August 2024| Updated: 10:47, 30 August 2024
55 1 minute read
Central Pattana reveals global expansion strategies at key event
Picture courtesy of Central Pattana official website

Central Pattana (CPN) has showcased its strategies for business expansion on a global platform. The Head of Business Development Strategy at CPN, Kunayudh Dej-udon, presented at a session titled, A Playbook to Scale Up Beyond Borders.

“Our core strength in developing physical space goes beyond merely developing new projects in prime locations. We consistently meet the needs of people and consumers with a forward-thinking approach.”

Advertisements

Regardless of how the world changes, even with the increasing role of AI technology in human life, there is another crucial trend that TrendWatching highlighted at this stage — Human & Interaction.

As a place maker, we continue to place great importance on basic human needs. Modern consumers seek deeper value and deeper connection, and businesses must create experiences that cater to these sophisticated needs. This approach reflects Central Pattana’s deep expertise and understanding of both business and people. Moreover, Central Group has applied this principle to its global business expansion as well.

Related news

The company’s key strategies to meet future consumer trends involve embracing change, providing genuine and unique experiences, and fostering collaboration for distinctiveness.

We try to meet consumers’ needs at the right place and at the right time. Looking to the future, as consumer needs become more sophisticated with new mixed-use projects across the country, Central Group adheres to a humble approach, understanding and listening to the unique needs of each market. This approach aims to fulfil these needs comprehensively and drive positive change as Kunayudh stated.

Additionally, the firm remains dedicated to creating distinctive experiences while maintaining a commitment to presenting ‘Local Essence & Local Pride’ to generate valuable experiences and promote community pride.

Advertisements

Kunayudh noted that businesses today face numerous challenges, including highly competitive markets and digital disruption.

To gain an edge and remain competitive, businesses must understand their strengths and seek out the right partners. We must work with the best because businesses can no longer grow in isolation as he said.

An example of this collaborative approach is the partnership between CPN and Dusit Thani in developing the Dusit Central Park project. This collaboration combines the global expertise of both parties to create a significant differentiation and propel Bangkok towards becoming a world-class metropolis, reported Bangkok Post.

Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Sarishti Arora

Sarishti Arora

Eager to create brilliant and resonant content, Sarishti specializes in weaving feelings into compelling narratives and translating emotions into impactful words. With her Master's in Computer Application, she tackles blog posts, articles, or anything else with her technical expertise and her commitment is to capture the essence of a story.

Related Articles

Thailand launches inclusive tourism project for disabled and elderly

Thailand launches inclusive tourism project for disabled and elderly

Published: 10:16, 30 August 2024
Commerce Ministry cracks down on hidden foreign ownership

Commerce Ministry cracks down on hidden foreign ownership

Published: 09:54, 30 August 2024
All 3 victims confirmed dead in collapsed tunnel after 5-day rescue

All 3 victims confirmed dead in collapsed tunnel after 5-day rescue

Published: 09:47, 30 August 2024
Thai activist Panupong Jadnok seeks asylum in New Zealand

Thai activist Panupong Jadnok seeks asylum in New Zealand

Published: 09:37, 30 August 2024