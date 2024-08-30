Central Pattana reveals global expansion strategies at key event

Picture courtesy of Central Pattana official website

Central Pattana (CPN) has showcased its strategies for business expansion on a global platform. The Head of Business Development Strategy at CPN, Kunayudh Dej-udon, presented at a session titled, A Playbook to Scale Up Beyond Borders.

“Our core strength in developing physical space goes beyond merely developing new projects in prime locations. We consistently meet the needs of people and consumers with a forward-thinking approach.”

Regardless of how the world changes, even with the increasing role of AI technology in human life, there is another crucial trend that TrendWatching highlighted at this stage — Human & Interaction.

As a place maker, we continue to place great importance on basic human needs. Modern consumers seek deeper value and deeper connection, and businesses must create experiences that cater to these sophisticated needs. This approach reflects Central Pattana’s deep expertise and understanding of both business and people. Moreover, Central Group has applied this principle to its global business expansion as well.

The company’s key strategies to meet future consumer trends involve embracing change, providing genuine and unique experiences, and fostering collaboration for distinctiveness.

We try to meet consumers’ needs at the right place and at the right time. Looking to the future, as consumer needs become more sophisticated with new mixed-use projects across the country, Central Group adheres to a humble approach, understanding and listening to the unique needs of each market. This approach aims to fulfil these needs comprehensively and drive positive change as Kunayudh stated.

Additionally, the firm remains dedicated to creating distinctive experiences while maintaining a commitment to presenting ‘Local Essence & Local Pride’ to generate valuable experiences and promote community pride.

Kunayudh noted that businesses today face numerous challenges, including highly competitive markets and digital disruption.

To gain an edge and remain competitive, businesses must understand their strengths and seek out the right partners. We must work with the best because businesses can no longer grow in isolation as he said.

An example of this collaborative approach is the partnership between CPN and Dusit Thani in developing the Dusit Central Park project. This collaboration combines the global expertise of both parties to create a significant differentiation and propel Bangkok towards becoming a world-class metropolis, reported Bangkok Post.