Global salad showdown: From papaya power to pickled crunch

Som Tam blends papaya, chilli, lime, and fish sauce into explosive street food perfection

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
62 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of deSIAMCuisine

Salads started simple with salt-soaked greens—now they’re global, bold, and crafted with serious culinary flair. From Thailand’s fiery Som Tam to Italy’s rustic Panzanella, these iconic dishes offer more than just crunch—they tell stories of culture, history, and flavour in every bite.

Som Tam, the ultimate Southeast Asian street food salad, bursts with life in every bite. Shredded green papaya is tossed with garlic, chillies, peanuts, lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, tomatoes and long beans, then pounded into a fragrant whirlwind of sweet, sour and spicy flavours.

“It’s not just food—it’s an experience,” says a Bangkok food stall owner. No lettuce in sight, just crunchy papaya bliss.

Photo courtesy of iStock

Panzanella, Rome’s answer to “waste not, want not,” features torn stale bread soaked in aged sherry vinegar, then tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, spring onions, basil and olive oil.

“A Tuscan peasant’s classic,” say the chefs at Via Carota in New York, “simple but sensational.”

Photo of Panzanella courtesy of The New York Times

Salade Niçoise, a Riviera staple, is packed with flavour: anchovies or tuna, Niçoise olives, capers, hard-boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, green beans and potatoes, laid atop crisp lettuce. A royal touch from Auguste Escoffier himself.

“It’s light, yet hearty,” says Julia Child—“summer on a plate.”

Photo courtesy of Arla Foods

Yusheng, a festive New Year tradition in Singapore and Malaysia, dazzles with a platter of raw fish, shredded veggies, nuts, seeds and tangy dressing tossed high into the air while diners shout wishes of prosperity.

“Lo hei (Prosperity Toss)!” tourists exclaim—it’s fun, flavorful and lucky.

Photo courtesy of Unity

Israeli Salad, tabbouleh’s cousin, is a simple mix of finely chopped cucumber, tomato and parsley, dressed with lemon juice and olive oil, and a staple in the Middle East, according to CNN.

“Fresh, fragrant, vibrant,” says cookbook author Michael Solomonov, “a true taste of the region.”

Photo courtesy of Batel’s Kitchen

Schwäbischer Kartoffelsalat, German potato salad done right, features waxy potatoes in a light broth-and-vinegar dressing with oil, mustard and chives—no mayo here.

“Perfect alongside schnitzel,” locals say, “pants-friendly and delicious.”

Photo courtesy of Einfach Kochen

From Thailand’s fiery papaya concoction to Germany’s comforting potato classic, these salads show that greens—or grains, roots, or even fish—can be anything but bland. The magic lies in texture, balance, freshness, and a pinch of creativity.

Whether you’re craving spice, comfort, crunch or celebration, the world of salads has you covered.

Last Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
62 1 minute read

