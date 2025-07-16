Solventum celebrates first anniversary in Thailand with launch of two groundbreaking dental innovations

Reaffirming over 70 years of dental leadership with a launch took place recently at the Thailand Dental Association (TDA) 2025 exhibition at the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Solventum celebrates first anniversary in Thailand with launch of two groundbreaking dental innovations
Solventum Celebrates First Anniversary in Thailand with Launch of Two Groundbreaking Dental Innovations

Solventum, a leading global healthcare innovation company, proudly marked its first anniversary of operations in Thailand with the unveiling of two cutting-edge dental products: 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment and 3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match. The launch took place recently at the Thailand Dental Association (TDA) 2025 exhibition at the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, underscoring Solventum’s more than 70-year legacy of leadership in the dental industry.

Meifang Sit, Marketing Manager, Emerging Asia (Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Solventum Dental Solutions, states more about the name of the company and how it relates to the mission of the company.

Meifang Sit, Marketing Manager, Emerging Asia (Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Solventum Dental Solutions
Meifang Sit, Marketing Manager, Emerging Asia (Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Solventum Dental Solutions

“The name Solventum is derived from ‘Solving with Momentum,’ reflecting our belief that excellent oral healthcare begins with truly understanding and addressing the needs of both dental professionals and patients.

“The introduction of 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear and 3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match is more than just product innovation; it’s a delivery of our promise that ‘We never stop solving for you.’ These solutions reflect Solventum’s Success Simplified philosophy by streamlining dental workflows and enhancing ease of use. The result is faster, more comfortable, and more effective care, delivering meaningful benefits to both clinicians and patients, and elevating the entire oral care experience.”

3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match and 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment
3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match and 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment

The two latest dental innovations include:

  • 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment: a water-based and resin-free formula designed for easy application. It quickly delivers fluoride, protecting your teeth with just a 15-minute contact time. Available in 3 pleasant flavours, it also stands out because it doesn’t leave a sticky feeling or cause any yellow discolouration, making it an excellent choice
  • 3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match: A restorative dental material that enables easy, intuitive shade selection and faster restoration without compromising natural aesthetics and with the need for a separate blocker. With just three shades, bright, natural and warm that can be seamlessly used for both anterior and posterior teeth, blending effortlessly with the surrounding natural tooth colour. Built with Solventum’s proprietary True Nano technology, it offers exceptional strength, durability, polish retention and reliable aesthetic results.

The anniversary of Solventum

Thamolwan Laovittayanurak, Business Leader Dental Solutions, Solventum Thailand
Thamolwan Laovittayanurak, Business Leader, Dental Solutions, Solventum Thailand

Thamolwan Laovittayanurak, Business Leader, Dental Solutions, Solventum Thailand, added…

Related Articles

“On the occasion of our first anniversary in Thailand, we are immensely proud to introduce these two innovative products. They not only meet the operational demands of dental professionals but also reflect our patient-centric vision. This launch represents a significant milestone, showcasing Solventum’s robust growth and commitment in Thailand.

“For over 70 years, from 3M Healthcare to Solventum, we have earned trust as a leader in dental innovation. We continue to advance this expertise as a dedicated healthcare company, committed to inventing new solutions that address global health challenges.”

Thamolwan continued to describe and emphasise the dedication that Solventum has in the dental industry.

“We adhere to the principles of ‘listening and never stopping development,’ paying close attention to real clinical contexts to deliver precise solutions that improve everyone’s health and create sustainable change.

“To ensure that its world-class products safely reach dental professionals and consumers nationwide, Solventum has partnered with DKSH as its official distributor in Thailand. “Products not sourced through official distribution channels may pose risks to user safety and reputation. Therefore, we strongly recommend purchasing products exclusively through DKSH to ensure the highest quality, safety, and efficacy in patient care.”

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt&#8217;s murder Crime News

Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder

47 seconds ago
20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks Bangkok News

20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks

9 minutes ago
Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man Pattaya News

Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man

14 minutes ago
Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash Tourism News

Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash

25 minutes ago
Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge Pattaya News

Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge

30 minutes ago
Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts Crime News

Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts

35 minutes ago
Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists Thailand News

Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists

39 minutes ago
Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever Thailand News

Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever

1 hour ago
Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy Thailand News

Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

2 hours ago
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

2 hours ago
Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears Pattaya News

Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

2 hours ago
Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital Phuket News

Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

2 hours ago
Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads Thailand News

Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

2 hours ago
Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind Thailand News

Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

2 hours ago
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

3 hours ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

3 hours ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

3 hours ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

3 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

3 hours ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

3 hours ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

4 hours ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

4 hours ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

5 hours ago
HealthPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x