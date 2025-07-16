Solventum celebrates first anniversary in Thailand with launch of two groundbreaking dental innovations

Solventum, a leading global healthcare innovation company, proudly marked its first anniversary of operations in Thailand with the unveiling of two cutting-edge dental products: 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment and 3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match. The launch took place recently at the Thailand Dental Association (TDA) 2025 exhibition at the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, underscoring Solventum’s more than 70-year legacy of leadership in the dental industry.

Meifang Sit, Marketing Manager, Emerging Asia (Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Solventum Dental Solutions, states more about the name of the company and how it relates to the mission of the company.

“The name Solventum is derived from ‘Solving with Momentum,’ reflecting our belief that excellent oral healthcare begins with truly understanding and addressing the needs of both dental professionals and patients.

“The introduction of 3M™ Clinpro™ Clear and 3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match is more than just product innovation; it’s a delivery of our promise that ‘We never stop solving for you.’ These solutions reflect Solventum’s Success Simplified philosophy by streamlining dental workflows and enhancing ease of use. The result is faster, more comfortable, and more effective care, delivering meaningful benefits to both clinicians and patients, and elevating the entire oral care experience.”

The two latest dental innovations include:

3M™ Clinpro™ Clear Fluoride Treatment: a water-based and resin-free formula designed for easy application. It quickly delivers fluoride, protecting your teeth with just a 15-minute contact time. Available in 3 pleasant flavours, it also stands out because it doesn’t leave a sticky feeling or cause any yellow discolouration, making it an excellent choice

3M™ Filtek™ Easy Match: A restorative dental material that enables easy, intuitive shade selection and faster restoration without compromising natural aesthetics and with the need for a separate blocker. With just three shades, bright, natural and warm that can be seamlessly used for both anterior and posterior teeth, blending effortlessly with the surrounding natural tooth colour. Built with Solventum’s proprietary True Nano technology, it offers exceptional strength, durability, polish retention and reliable aesthetic results.

Thamolwan Laovittayanurak, Business Leader, Dental Solutions, Solventum Thailand, added…

“On the occasion of our first anniversary in Thailand, we are immensely proud to introduce these two innovative products. They not only meet the operational demands of dental professionals but also reflect our patient-centric vision. This launch represents a significant milestone, showcasing Solventum’s robust growth and commitment in Thailand.

“For over 70 years, from 3M Healthcare to Solventum, we have earned trust as a leader in dental innovation. We continue to advance this expertise as a dedicated healthcare company, committed to inventing new solutions that address global health challenges.”

Thamolwan continued to describe and emphasise the dedication that Solventum has in the dental industry.

“We adhere to the principles of ‘listening and never stopping development,’ paying close attention to real clinical contexts to deliver precise solutions that improve everyone’s health and create sustainable change.

“To ensure that its world-class products safely reach dental professionals and consumers nationwide, Solventum has partnered with DKSH as its official distributor in Thailand. “Products not sourced through official distribution channels may pose risks to user safety and reputation. Therefore, we strongly recommend purchasing products exclusively through DKSH to ensure the highest quality, safety, and efficacy in patient care.”

Press Release