Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

Traders scramble for new supply chains amid mounting regional uncertainty and rising economic pressure

Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Photo of Chong Jom checkpoint courtesy of KhaoSod

Border closures with Cambodia have disrupted land transport, prompting a shift to alternative shipping routes. The conflict and closed checkpoints have hindered logistics that previously depended on Cambodian routes to reach Vietnam.

As a result, businesses are now utilising sea transport and alternative land routes through Laos. The number of shipping lines servicing Cambodia has increased, leading to a reduction in freight costs. However, concerns about the risks associated with the border clashes have led many businesses to temporarily suspend their trading activities.

Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Jatuporn Buruspat, warned that if border closures persist, Thai products in Cambodia risk being replaced by imports from other countries. To address this, the ministry is actively exploring alternative markets. The ongoing border situation has also affected Thai investments in Cambodia.

Photo of Jatuporn Buruspat courtesy of Thai PBS World

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) reports that Thailand’s border trade with Cambodia was valued at 80.7 billion baht, showing an 11.2% year-on-year growth in the first five months of the year. Exports rose by 9% to 63.1 billion baht, while imports grew by 20% to 17.7 billion baht.

In May, exports increased by 7% to 16.1 billion baht, and imports by 6.2% to 12.9 billion baht. However, trade in June is expected to have decreased due to checkpoint closures since June 7, affecting the movement of people, commerce, and tourism.

The DFT previously estimated potential losses exceeding 60 billion baht if the checkpoints remain closed until the end of the year. Provincial commerce offices in the seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia have been directed to monitor product availability and pricing to prevent shortages and price gouging. High-demand essentials are being restocked through collaboration with retailers and inventory management strategies.

Jatuporn presided over the World Tapioca Conference 2025 in Bangkok, attracting over 1,000 participants. Thai producers and exporters signed agreements with international importers to sell more than 1.48 million tonnes of tapioca products, worth approximately 10.9 billion baht, expected to utilise 3.57 million tonnes of local fresh cassava roots.

In 2024, Thailand’s tapioca exports totalled 6.47 million tonnes, generating over 110 billion baht in revenue. In the first half of this year, exports reached 5.02 million tonnes, a 39.4% increase year-on-year, though the export value dropped by 11.1% to 54.6 billion baht due to lower global prices, reported Bangkok Post.

The ministry will continue implementing marketing strategies throughout the year to meet its tapioca export target of 7.5 million tonnes.

