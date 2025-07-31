Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

A Thai man fatally stabbed his former father-in-law at a house in Chon Buri in the early hours of today, July 31, after failing to reconcile with his wife. He later confessed to the violent act to his mother.

Officers from Huay Yai Police Station were called to investigate the death of 54 year old Siwapong at a house in the Huay Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Siwapong was found lying on his bed with a knife embedded in the left side of his chest.

Siwapong’s wife, daughter, and grandchildren were reportedly weeping next to his body. His wife, 53 year old Rian, told police that she, her husband, and their grandchildren were sleeping together in the bedroom.

She was awakened by Siwapong’s screams and saw the suspect fleeing the scene in the dark. She rushed to switch on the light and was horrified by the sight before her. Her husband’s body was covered in blood, prompting her to scream for help.

Rian was confident that the murderer was her former son-in-law, 28 year old Panupong, who had moved out of the house just a week earlier after separating from her daughter, 31 year old Anchalee.

Anchalee told Channel 8 in an interview that Panupong had previously broken into their home in an attempt to reconcile with her, but she had rejected him. She said she did not understand why he had dragged her father into their relationship problems.

A neighbour’s CCTV camera captured footage of Panupong fleeing the scene on his motorcycle. Police tracked him down and eventually arrested him at his mother’s home in the Nongprue sub-district of Chon Buri, around 10 kilometres from the crime scene.

Channel 8 reported that Panupong was visibly shaking during his arrest. Officers had to quickly escort him to the police station as the victim’s relatives attempted to attack him.

Panupong’s mother told the media that her son had confessed to her after committing the crime, saying he felt guilty about what he had done. She added that he had shown no signs of aggression and had not disclosed his plans beforehand.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact legal charges filed against Panupong. However, based on similar cases, he may be charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Code: intentional murder. The penalty for this offence is death, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.