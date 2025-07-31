Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

Murder reportedly motivated by failed reconciliation with victim's daughter

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin35 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
117 2 minutes read
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man fatally stabbed his former father-in-law at a house in Chon Buri in the early hours of today, July 31, after failing to reconcile with his wife. He later confessed to the violent act to his mother.

Officers from Huay Yai Police Station were called to investigate the death of 54 year old Siwapong at a house in the Huay Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Siwapong was found lying on his bed with a knife embedded in the left side of his chest.

Siwapong’s wife, daughter, and grandchildren were reportedly weeping next to his body. His wife, 53 year old Rian, told police that she, her husband, and their grandchildren were sleeping together in the bedroom.

She was awakened by Siwapong’s screams and saw the suspect fleeing the scene in the dark. She rushed to switch on the light and was horrified by the sight before her. Her husband’s body was covered in blood, prompting her to scream for help.

Rian was confident that the murderer was her former son-in-law, 28 year old Panupong, who had moved out of the house just a week earlier after separating from her daughter, 31 year old Anchalee.

Thai man stabbed former father-in-law to death in Chon Buri
Photo via Channel 8

Anchalee told Channel 8 in an interview that Panupong had previously broken into their home in an attempt to reconcile with her, but she had rejected him. She said she did not understand why he had dragged her father into their relationship problems.

A neighbour’s CCTV camera captured footage of Panupong fleeing the scene on his motorcycle. Police tracked him down and eventually arrested him at his mother’s home in the Nongprue sub-district of Chon Buri, around 10 kilometres from the crime scene.

Related Articles

Channel 8 reported that Panupong was visibly shaking during his arrest. Officers had to quickly escort him to the police station as the victim’s relatives attempted to attack him.

Police pervent murderer in Chon Buri from lynching
Photo via Channel 8

Panupong’s mother told the media that her son had confessed to her after committing the crime, saying he felt guilty about what he had done. She added that he had shown no signs of aggression and had not disclosed his plans beforehand.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact legal charges filed against Panupong. However, based on similar cases, he may be charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Code: intentional murder. The penalty for this offence is death, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes | Thaiger Business News

Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

21 minutes ago
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

35 minutes ago
Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet | Thaiger Pattaya News

Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

55 minutes ago
Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

2 hours ago
2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

2 hours ago
600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny | Thaiger Phuket News

600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny

2 hours ago
12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago
Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom | Thaiger Business News

Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom

2 hours ago
Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video)

3 hours ago
Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket

3 hours ago
Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

4 hours ago
MP blasted for &#8216;disrespecting&#8217; Thai military during border clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

4 hours ago
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

4 hours ago
Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

4 hours ago
New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition] | Thaiger Cafe

New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition]

4 hours ago
Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple

4 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya

4 hours ago
IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed | Thaiger Thailand News

IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed

4 hours ago
Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis

6 hours ago
Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle | Thaiger Road deaths

Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

6 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia

6 hours ago
Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare

6 hours ago
Chinese journalists arrested at Thai border released without charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese journalists arrested at Thai border released without charges

6 hours ago
Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin35 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
117 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x